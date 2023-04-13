Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- Dwight D. Im, M.D., FACOG, renowned gynecologic surgeon and leader of Mercy Medical Center's prestigious gynecology and robotic surgery programs, appears as the latest guest of Mercy Medical Center’s ongoing talk show series, “Medoscopy,” airing on Facebook Watch, Thursday, April 27th at 5:30 p.m. EST.

A pre-taped program that explores the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, as well as a variety of health/medical subjects, was launched in spring 2021. To view past episodes of Medoscopy, click here.

In this segment, Dr. Im, Medical Director of The Neil B. Rosenshein, M.D., Institute for Gynecologic Care at Mercy, The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy, and The National Institute of Robotic Surgery at Mercy, takes time from his leadership role at the 12th annual Gynecologic Robotic Surgery Conference held in downtown Baltimore last August to appear on Medoscopy.

Dr. Im explores the present achievements and future outlook for robotic surgery in addressing a variety of gynecologic issues, including ovarian, cervical and uterine cancers. Dr. Im also discusses his breakthrough “IMSWAY” approach:

“IMSWAY is a robotic surgical alternative to traditional open and laparoscopic surgical approaches for addressing all manner of serious gynecologic conditions, including but not exclusive to, retroperitoneal hysterectomy, the removal of large fibroids, removal of severe endometriosis, surgical treatment of ovarian remnant syndrome, and other maladies involving the uterus,” Dr. Im explains. “IMSWAY involves these elements: entering the retroperitoneal space using the infundibulopelvic ligament; the medial leaf of the peritoneum; skeletonization of the ureter, water under the bridge, arriving at the origin of the uterine artery – IMSWAY,” he added.

Medoscopy cameras cover the conference, which features nationally acclaimed guest speakers addressing such topics as complex robotic myomectomy (removal of uterine fibroids), robotic hysterectomy; utilizing robotic surgery to address endometriosis; dealing with complications and challenging cases, etc.

This month’s segment ends with a short video from Dr. Im encouraging clinicians to learn more and to register for the 13th Annual Minimally Invasive Gynecologic #RoboticSurgery Conference at The Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Sept. 21st & 22nd, 2023. The conference will be followed by a full day, cadaveric workshop on Sept. 23rd at Johns Hopkins, approximately 10 minutes from the hotel (please note, to provide the best hands-on experience for this workshop, we will be able to host only 10 surgical doctors). To learn more visit http://imswayrobotics.com/; to register, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/13th-annual-gynecologic-robotic-surgery-conference-tickets-603998595057.

Medoscopy airs monthly on Facebook Watch via Mercy Medical Center’s official Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter) with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

-30-