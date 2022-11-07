Newswise — NEW YORK, NY (Nov. 7, 2022)--Hülya Bayır, MD, has been named chief of the Division of Critical Care and Hospital Medicine in the Department of Pediatrics at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and the Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Bayır will join Columbia from the University of Pittsburgh, where she is the academic chief of pediatric critical care medicine and director of the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Neuroscience Institute. Her appointment at Columbia is effective March 1, 2023.

“Dr. Hülya Bayır is an extraordinary pediatrician-scientist and intensivist who embodies what a physician-scientist can be,” says Jordan S. Orange, MD, PhD, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at VP&S and physician-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian/Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital. Bayır is known for her expertise in clinical translational research and extensive mentoring, teaching, and advocacy for women in medicine and science.

“I believe that our department’s Division of Critical Care and Hospital Medicine at Columbia is positioned extremely well to welcome Dr. Bayır and to rise to be the best in the nation,” Orange says.

Bayır is internationally known for her transformative work in neuronal injury, oxidative lipidomics, and lipid-based biomarker discovery, which will lead the way to novel redox therapies to protect the brains of critically ill patients. She has linked these pathways in the brain to a form of cell death known as ferroptosis. In addition to her duties as division chief, Bayır will launch the Children’s Health Redox Center at Columbia, building upon her previous work to generate insights into clinical conditions and improve patient outcomes.

Bayır has received numerous awards and honors, including election to the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the Javits Neuroscience Investigator Award from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and the Chancellor’s Distinguished Research Award from the University of Pittsburgh.

Bayır attended medical school at Hacettepe University in Ankara, Turkey. She completed pediatric residency at Stony Brook University and a fellowship in critical care medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

She also is professor of environmental and occupational health at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health and UPMC Endowed Chair in Pediatric Critical Care Research.