Biography :

David S. Perlin, Ph.D. is Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI); Professor of Medical Sciences at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine; Fellow of the New York Academy of Sciences; and Fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology. His research emphasizes studies to diagnose and overcome drug-resistant fungal and bacterial infections in cancer, transplant and other high-risk patients by exploiting insights obtained from molecular investigations of drug resistance, pathogenicity, and host response to improve current therapies and develop novel drugs and diagnostics.

During COVID-19, Perlin and his CDI colleagues were instrumental in developing new diagnostics for the virus and its variants, as well as investigating the potential of convalescent plasma and other therapies.