Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is proud to announce that Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health hospitals are once again ranked #1 in New Jersey for the fourth year in a row, and top 10 in the mid-Atlantic region, according to the U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals 2024-25 Report. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center are nationally ranked in three specialties - behavioral health, endocrinology and urology - more than any other children’s hospital in New Jersey.

“While it’s never easy to have to bring your child to the hospital, we hope to be able to provide parents some comfort in knowing they have access to nationally recognized care at one of Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health hospitals,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health strives to offer accessible, compassionate, and expert care in a comfortable environment to our youngest patients. This year’s top ranking from U.S. News and World Report underscores the exceptional care we have always provided and continue to provide, as well as the dedication of our world-class team members.”

Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, which filed jointly under a single hospital system, are ranked nationally in the following pediatric specialties:

Diabetes & Endocrinology

Urology

Pediatric and Adolescent Behavioral Health

The children's hospitals are the only in New Jersey to be recognized nationally in these specialities.

“Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health is leading the way in transforming pediatric health care, providing cutting-edge treatments and family-centered care,” said Jose Azar, M.D., executive vice president and chief quality officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “We continue to set new standards in children’s health care, and we look forward to providing high-quality, safe, innovative care that families can rely on.”

U.S. News & World Report determines the annual Best Children’s Hospital Rankings by gathering key clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers through a detailed survey examining patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing. Part of each hospital’s score is derived from surveys of more than 15,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty.

For more information on the U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals 2024-25 list, visit here.