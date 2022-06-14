Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health is again ranked a top provider of pediatric health care in the state. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center - which make up the Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health network - are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report.

Both are the only hospitals in New Jersey to rank in the newly released report.

In addition, the combined nephrology program at both hospitals earned a national Top 50 ranking in one of the 10 specialties ranked in the annual Best Children’s Hospitals Report. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital ranked #34 in pediatric nephrology care.

“It is an honor, and also confirmation of our continued mission to deliver innovative care to children,” said Robert C. Garrett, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I congratulate the leadership of both children’s hospitals and our many team members who work day after day to provide world-class care for our patients.”

The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 children's hospitals across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology.

The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information about the country’s pediatric hospitals. U.S. News introduced the rankings in 2007 to help families find the best medical care available.

“Every day we work to provide the best expert care to the many children and their families served by our expert team of providers at our two children’s hospitals,” said Judy Aschner, M.D., physician in chief of Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health and Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. “We are grateful for the work of so many dedicated team members and the trust of so many families.”

“Congratulations are in order to the many dedicated team members who compassionately care for the thousands of children who come through our hospital doors,” said Harpreet Pall, M.D., MBA, CPE, chair of Pediatrics at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “The two pediatric teams at each hospital deserve this great recognition and our appreciation.”