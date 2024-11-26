Newswise — The Pediatric Gastroenterology Team at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital has performed the first transnasal endoscopy (TNE) in New Jersey on a 15-year-old patient using virtual reality .

Utilizing the EvoEndo® Single-Use Transnasal Gastroscope, an ultra-thin scope designed for pediatric patients, Eliana Shaul, M.D., performed the procedure in less time than a traditional endoscopy would have taken, and without the anesthesia usually needed. The procedure was done while the child wore a virtual reality headset. This allowed the child to watch shows or movies. The use of the virtual reality provides a distraction that eliminates the need for anesthesia, especially in patients suffering from chronic conditions that require repeated scoping.

“The atmosphere of the entire procedure has been transformed into a calm environment, “ said Dr. Shaul. “Since there is no anesthesia, in addition to minimizing risks, patients are able to eat a light breakfast, spend significantly less time in the hospital, and head home within 15-minutes following the end of the procedure. Can’t beat that!”

Transnasal endoscopy is a tool for evaluating the esophagus of children who are 8 years of age and older with eosinophilic esophagitis, a disease which often requires multiple endoscopies, according to Dr. Shaul. Typically, a standard endoscopy would be performed which requires anesthesia. The elimination of anesthesia results in an easier prep with reduced fasting, a decreased length of hospital stay, and a shorter recovery. This is a marked improvement in care for a child who needs multiple repeated examinations of the esophagus.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) is a chronic, inflammatory disease of the esophagus, the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach. The condition occurs

when an inappropriate immune reaction to food causes a type of white blood cell - the eosinophil - to increase in the esophagus. The elevated levels can cause injury to the esophagus and inflammation.

Co-chiefs Elaine Moustafellos, M.D. and Wendy Jeshion, M.D. said the use of this advanced technology enables the GI team of expert, well-trained physicians to continue to support the mission of all Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health doctors to provide the best care to the community.

“Incorporating and adapting to new technology is an essential part of medicine,” said Stephen Percy, M.D., interim chair, Pediatrics, Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. “This advancement by pediatric gastroenterology is yet another example of our commitment to high-quality care that benefits patients. We are proud to be the first children’s hospital in New Jersey to provide this service to patients.”

Plans are in place to expand services throughout the Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health at the network’s second pediatric facility, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

