Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Children's Health continues to expand its pediatric urology services with the opening of the newly constructed Center for Pediatric Urology — the region’s first dedicated clinic for young patients with congenital and acquired urologic conditions. Harry P. Koo, M.D., chief of Pediatric Urology, Richard Schlussel, M.D., director of Pediatric Urology, and Carlos Medina, M.D., pediatric urologist, are seeing patients at 360 Essex Street in Hackensack — a short walk from the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. The care team includes two nurse practitioners - Lauren Skibiel, NP, and Jessica Sultan, NP.

The Center for Pediatric Urology, made possible by Hackensack Meridian Health’s care teams and supported in part by grateful patient Dorothy “Dottie” Purcell’s generosity, is strategically located next to the adult urology clinic and will include a separate child-friendly waiting area and six exam rooms. Diagnostic tools available for pediatric patients include ultrasound and urodynamic technology.

The experienced team of surgeons and staff provide seamless, comprehensive care for the most common to the most complicated pediatric urology conditions in this new child-friendly treatment center.

The center is one of the latest pediatric subspecialty treatment centers to open in New Jersey.

Last year, Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital launched a combined Pediatric Nephrology and Urology Clinic for children from birth through early adulthood (age 21) who have been diagnosed with complex kidney conditions, including kidney stones. The Sanzari clinic joined the combined Pediatric Urology and Nephrology Clinic at K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. At both Hackensack Meridian Children's hospitals, a team of urologists and nephrologists provide care in the hospital's kidney stone clinic and offer procedures including extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, flexible ureteroscopy and laser lithotripsy and percutaneous nephrolithotomy/nephrolithotripsy. The combined program at both campuses has the largest robotic pediatric urology surgery program in New Jersey. In Central Jersey, a multispecialty practice is operating near JFK University Medical Center in Edison. The new practice is located on the third floor of 102 James Street and provides care in a range of pediatric services, including:

ENT/otolaryngology

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Genetics

Nephrology

Neurosurgery

Rheumatology

About Hackensack Meridian Children’s HealthHackensack Meridian Children’s Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children’s network is comprised of two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians. Both hospitals ranked #1 in New Jersey in the U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. The combined nephrology care program at both hospitals ranked among the top 50 in the nation in the U.S. News & World Report. Visit www.hackensackmerdianhealth.org/kids for more information about Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.