Newswise — HACKENSACK, N.J. – Kenneth Lieberman, M.D., chief of Pediatric Nephrology at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and professor of Pediatrics at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, has received the 2022 Excellence in Care Award from the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), a research and advocacy organization. He is the first New Jersey pediatric nephrologist to receive the honor.

The NKF’s Excellence in Care Award honors a healthcare professional who strives to improve the lives of patients, colleagues and the community-at-large by sharing their energy, knowledge and expertise in the fight against kidney disease. Under Dr. Lieberman’s leadership, the Division of Pediatric Nephrology at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital provides leading-edge treatment — including innovative clinical trials and transplant services — for children living with kidney disorders from birth through young adults. Last year, the division, in collaboration with an interdisciplinary team of other healthcare professionals including surgeons, performed a record number of transplants.

“I am humbled by this honor,” said Dr. Lieberman, who was recently named a 2022 member of the American Pediatric Society. “In my more than 40 years of practicing pediatric nephrology, I have found that what children with complex kidney disease and their families need, above all, is empathic medical care. This NFK recognition is affirmation of not only what I have dedicated my life to, but of the way I have chosen to provide state of the art care. Respect for the patient remains my core value.”

"We are incredibly proud about this award, and grateful that the NKF has recognized our colleague and friend for making such a difference in the lives of so many patients who need the compassionate care that is at the heart of Dr. Lieberman’s practice of medicine," said Namrata Jain, M.D. medical director of Pediatric Kidney Transplant.

Dr. Lieberman received the honor during this month’s NKF’s 2022 Eve of Giving Awards Ceremony, which brought together hundreds of healthcare, civic and business professionals to celebrate the evening’s honorees and the NKF’s mission.

“The world may not know who he is but to his patients, he is the world,” Guillermo Hidalgo, MD, said when introducing Dr. Lieberman at the NFK award ceremony.

Dr. Hidalgo, who is the section head, Pediatric Nephrology, at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, the other hospital in the Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health network, also recognized Dr. Lieberman’s numerous awards and groundbreaking achievements in research and treatment over the years.

“He is a superb mentor of generations of pediatric nephrologists and revered by so many. At conferences and meetings, when he speaks, people listen. His articulation of ideas, questions and explanations is unparalleled. But in the end, what remains important to Ken are his patients and their families,” continued Dr. Hidalgo.

“Dr. Lieberman’s commitment to providing the highest quality pediatric kidney care has spanned more than four decades, and our entire team at Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health is proud to be a part of this celebration and recognition of his contributions to his patients, their families, and the community,” said Judy Aschner, M.D., physician-in-chief, Pediatrics, Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.

