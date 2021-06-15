Newswise — JUNE 15, 2021 - EDISON, N.J. - U.S. News & World Report, in its inaugural ranking of state and regional hospitals, has ranked the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center #1 Best Children’s Hospital in New Jersey, and a top 20 children’s hospital in the mid-Atlantic region in its annual Best Children’s Hospitals Report.

Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center again also ranked in the top 50 for pediatric cancer in the 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

The combined pediatric cancer program for both children’s hospitals received the national ranking for a third year in a row. No other pediatric cancer program at a New Jersey children’s hospital was recognized.

“This continues to be a great honor - to be once again ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the United States and this year for the first time, in the mid-Atlantic region,” said Robert C. Garrett, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I congratulate the leadership of both children’s hospitals and our many team members who work day after day to care for our patients. This is confirmation of our fulfilment of the great mission to deliver exceptional care to children and their families.”

“We are pleased to have our children’s hospitals recognized here in New Jersey, throughout the region and the country,” said Judy Aschner, M.D., Physician-in-Chief of Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health. “These rankings are a testament to our quality outcomes, innovative programs and team work, and also a manifestation of what we strive for when we care for children - the delivery of expert and compassionate care.”

“Our combined pediatric cancer program teams not only deserve this great recognition, but also our appreciation for providing, year in and year out, the best care for children that is rooted in innovative treatments and research at the forefront of cancer care in New Jersey and the country,” said Harpreet Pall, M.D., MBA, CPE, Chair of Pediatrics at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital.

The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 children’s hospitals across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology.

“We continue to practice compassionate pediatric medicine that changes lives, and we are humbled to be included among the elite children’s hospitals,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, population health, Hackensack Meridian Health.

“It is our pleasure to serve the children of New Jersey as a highly-expert, academic teaching hospital with robust areas of specialization, among them pediatric oncology,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital and Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ.

“I echo praise and thanks for the teams of the combined program for delivering state-of-the-art treatment to the thousands of children cared for at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital,“ said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health.

“We are grateful for the recognition, and for the opportunity to serve the community by providing groundbreaking work in cancer care such as pediatric oncology immunotherapy,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, regional president, Northern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health.

About Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children’s network is comprised of two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians. Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health hospitals are the only two in New Jersey to be ranked among the top 50 in the nation for pediatric cancer care by U.S. News and World Report. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital ranks as the #1 hospital in New Jersey and ranks among the top 20 children’s hospitals in the mid-Atlantic region. Visit www.hackensackmerdianhealth.org/kids for more information about Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.