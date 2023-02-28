Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health pediatric general surgeon Margaret M. McGuire, M.D, FACS,FAAP., was the first surgeon at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center to perform an emergency appendectomy using single incision laparoscopic surgery (SILS) technology.

The procedure to remove the appendix — which is a thin pouch attached to the large intestine in the lower-right part of the abdomen — was performed using Olympus TriPort technology.

SILS appendectomy is a technically challenging procedure performed through a single small incision. Traditional laparoscopic appendectomy procedures are performed through several small incisions.

Dr. McGuire, who is triple board certified in pediatric surgery, surgical critical care and general surgery, specializes in minimally invasive surgery and is a specialist in laparoscopic procedures performed via the umbilicus. In addition to many single-incision laparoscopy procedures, she has performed thousands of surgeries, including procedures resulting from trauma, oncological conditions and congenital abnormalities.

“The major advantage of SILS over traditional laparoscopic surgery is that only one incision is required instead of several, this can lead to decreased pain and recovery time,” said Dr. McGuire. “We also make the incision so it is hidden along the belly button resulting in a great cosmetic result. SILS is a surgical technology which can be used and adapted for a variety of operations.

During SILS and traditional laparoscopic appendectomy procedures, surgeons use an instrument called a laparoscope — a long, thin tube with a light at the end. The surgeon inserts small tools and the laparoscope into the body through trocars through small incisions. The video camera lets the surgeon see the surgical area in real-time on a video monitor, so they can guide the surgical tools and remove the appendix.

“SILS is the next frontier in minimally invasive surgery, and our expert team is leading the way,” said Hapreet Pall, chair, Pediatrics, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, and academic chair, Pediatrics, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “By taking laparoscopic procedures and making them even less invasive, we can improve outcomes and reduce the length of hospitalization and recovery time for our youngest patients.”

About Dr. McGuire

After earning her medical degree at Jefferson Medical College, she completed a general surgery residency at University of Massachusetts. Dr. McGuire completed a fellowship in surgical critical care at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. She then completed a fellowship in pediatric surgery at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. Dr. McGuire has contributed more than 30 publications to medical literature.

About Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children’s network is comprised of two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians. Both hospitals ranked #1 in New Jersey in the U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. The combined nephrology care program at both hospitals ranked among the top 50 in the nation in the U.S. News & World Report. Visit www.hackensackmerdianhealth.org/kids for more information about Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.