Newswise — EDISON, N.J. – Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health will host the 39th Annual Advances in Developmental Pediatrics Conference on May 22-25, 2022, at the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort in South Carolina. The conference will feature distinguished national faculty and provide continuing education to address advances in diagnosis, management, treatment and prevention of pediatric developmental and behavioral health conditions.

“This conference gives healthcare providers an opportunity to gather and learn about advancements in the care of autism spectrum disorders, COVID-19, ADHD, and other behavioral and developmental conditions,” said Judy Aschner, MD, physician-in-chief, Pediatrics, Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.

Randye Huron, M.D., director of the Institute of Child Development (ICD), and section chief of Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, is part of the Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health’s delegation, and is the event’s chief organizer.

“The conference program will also include sessions on gender health, health equity and racism, ethical issues in the care of children with developmental disabilities, helping young patients understand their diagnosis, and other important topics,” said Dr. Huron.

In addition to a robust educational program featuring nationally recognized guest speakers, the event will feature four keynote speakers:

Somer Bishop, PhD, is a clinical psychologist and associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at the Weill Institute for Neurosciences at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Bishop will deliver presentations on differential diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder in early childhood and school age/adolescence.

Angela Kade Goepferd, MD, is chief education officer and chief of staff for Children’s Minnesota, medical director of Children’s Minnesota Gender Health Program and a pediatrician in the Children’s Minneapolis Primary Care Clinic. Dr. Goepferd will deliver presentations on how to navigate difficult conversations with parents of transgender youth and hot topics in pediatric gender health.

David J. Schonfeld, MD, FAAP, is a developmental-behavioral pediatrician and professor of clinical pediatrics at Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Dr. Schonfeld will be delivering presentations on helping children, families and healthcare providers recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting the grieving child and family.

For more information or to register, visit https://events.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/pedsconf2022.

About Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children’s network is comprised of two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital was ranked #1 in New Jersey in the U.S. News & World Report 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health hospitals are the only two in New Jersey to be ranked among the top 50 in the nation for pediatric cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Visit www.hackensackmerdianhealth.org/kids for more information about Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.