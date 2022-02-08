Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health will host a virtual Pediatric Adolescent Gynecology Conference on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health course directors Heather Appelbaum, M.D., FACOG, director, Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology/ Department of Pediatrics, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and Jennifer L. Northridge, M.D., section chief, Adolescent Medicine, Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center, have arranged a continuing medical education (CME) program that will help gynecologic and pediatric health care providers — including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered nurses and medical students — effectively manage pediatric gynecologic concerns within their practices.

Expert speakers will deliver presentations on topics including:

Clinical practice updates on factors affecting the menstrual cycle including contraception, precocious and delayed puberty, eating disorders, and hyperandrogenic disorders

Current and evolving research in the field of uterine transplant, fertility preservation, and endometriosis in adolescents

Indications and special considerations for minimally invasive gynecologic surgery in children

The embryologic origin of congenital anomalies of the reproductive tract

To register for the event or to learn more, visit events.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/pag2022. If you have questions or need additional information, contact [email protected]

About Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children’s network is comprised of two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital was ranked #1 in New Jersey in the U.S. News & World Report 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health hospitals are the only two in New Jersey to be ranked among the top 50 in the nation for pediatric cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Visit www.hackensackmerdianhealth.org/kids for more information about Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.