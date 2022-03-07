Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health is proud to welcome Trisha Farmer, MSN, RN, CNS, as vice president of Children’s Care Transformation Services, and Alexis Kowalski, MPH, as regional director of Pediatrics and Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital.

Since 1996, Trisha Farmer has served in various clinical and executive roles at Connecticut Children’s, most recently as vice president of Regional Partnerships and Operations. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut. With a clinical focus on pediatric cardiology, she then earned her Master of Science in Nursing and Pediatric Clinical Nurse Specialist certification at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. She is a candidate for an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree in healthcare from Yale University, which she expects to complete in May 2023.

Alexis Kowalski has held various positions at the New York City Department of Health & Mental Hygiene and Mount Sinai Health System, most recently serving as senior director of Operations for Mount Sinai West OB/GYN. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Health at Rutgers University and her Master of Public Health, with a concentration in community health, at New York University. With a research interest in HIV, Kowalski has co-authored several publications, abstracts and presentations on the topic.

“We are excited to welcome two knowledgeable, experienced leaders with extensive and diverse backgrounds in healthcare and public health to executive positions at Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health,” said Judy Aschner, M.D., physician-in-chief, Pediatrics, Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health. “I look forward to partnering with both of them and to their future contributions that will benefit our patients and families, clinical providers, support staff, and the entire community.”

About Hackensack Meridian Children’s HealthHackensack Meridian Children’s Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children’s network is comprised of two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital was ranked #1 in New Jersey in the U.S. News & World Report 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health hospitals are the only two in New Jersey to be ranked among the top 50 in the nation for pediatric cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Visit www.hackensackmerdianhealth.org/kids for more information about Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.