Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center cardiologists have treated their first patients this week with the Medtronic PulseSelectTM Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System a breakthrough technology that uses pulsed electric fields to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) – for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal or persistent AF.

Recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the PulseSelect PFA system effectively, efficiently, and safely treats both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation. AF is a progressive condition that affects more than 59 million people worldwide.1-3 Without early intervention, AF can progress, becoming more sustained over time. Progression of AF is associated with a higher rate of cardiovascular admissions4, heart failure5, and mortality4-6, along with a reduced quality of life7.

The PulseSelect PFA system delivers pulsed electric fields through an ablation catheter designed specifically to interrupt irregular electrical pathways in the heart that trigger AF. Current ablation technologies rely on heating or cooling the heart tissue to target cardiac tissue and risk damage to additional collateral structures in the heart.

Grant Simons, M.D., chief of Heart Rhythm Services, and Robert Altman, M.D., completed the first cases at Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC), while Director of EP Services Riple Hansalia, M.D., and Mark Mascarenhas, M.D., treated the first patients at Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC). “AF is a growing cardiac concern worldwide and we are seeing more patients coming in looking for treatment,” said Dr. Simons. “I’m happy we are able to provide this next generation, PFA system for our patients.” Dr. Hansalia added, “Ultimately it’s our patients who benefit most as PFA doesn’t cause unwanted injury to surrounding tissues like traditional ablation technologies and permits either same day discharge or same one-day hospital stay as previous technologies.”

PFA is a breakthrough ablation technology that uses pulsed electric fields to efficiently isolate the pulmonary veins for the treatment of AF. Because the mechanism of cell death is non-thermal, the risk of collateral structure damage is potentially lower.

“As New Jersey’s leading provider of diagnostic and interventional cardiovascular care, it’s important we continue to provide our cardiologists with the latest and most advanced technologies to assist them in providing the best care,” said Elizabeth A. Maiorana, MBA, MSN, R.N., CCCC, vice president, Cardiovascular Care Transformation Services, Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are pleased to have treated our first patients with this new technology, and we look forward to helping advance the future of AF treatment by offering innovative solutions to all of New Jersey.”

Early this year, Jersey Shore University Medical Center announced a $45 million construction project, to be completed by the end of 2024, to create a new, dedicated cardiovascular services suite, including 10 mixed use interventional, electrophysiologic, and structural heart disease laboratories to meet the community’s growing needs. Hackensack University Medical Center cardiologists provide services in the state-of-the-art ‘smart hospital,’ surgical and intensive care tower Helena Theurer Pavilion, which opened in 2023.

If you or someone you know has AF, talk to your doctor to see if PFA is a possible treatment option. Risks may include serious complications and injuries to cardiac and other body structures. The PulseSelectTM PFA system should only be used by or under the supervision of a physician that performs pulsed field ablation procedures.

For more information about Hackensack Meridian Health’s cardiovascular services, visit www.HMHHasHeart.com. To schedule a CT Calcium Scoring scan or AngioScreen testing, which provide early detection of heart disease risk, or for a free physician referral, call 844-HMH-WELL.

Citations: