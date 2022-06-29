Newswise — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) recognized Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center for its demonstrated commitment to a comprehensive, high-quality culture for cardiovascular care by awarding the hospital with the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence. The award is based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through the Medical Center’s ongoing performance registry reporting.

Hospitals and health systems that have earned an ACC HeartCARE Center designation have met a set of criteria, including participating in at least two ACC Accreditation Services programs, NCDR registries and targeted quality improvement campaigns, such as Patient Navigator Program: Focus MI (heart attack), that are designed to help hospitals and institutions close gaps in guideline-based care. With this new designation, hospitals and health systems can now showcase their elite status and publicly highlight their outstanding commitment to quality for their patients, providers and other stakeholders.

“Hackensack Meridian Health has demonstrated its commitment to providing New Jersey with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award these medical centers with the HeartCARE Center designation.”

Hospitals receiving the HeartCARE Center designation from the ACC have demonstrated their commitment to consistent, high-quality cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence, and community engagement. Hackensack Meridian has proven to be a forward-thinking network with goals to advance the cause of sustainable quality improvement.

“Five of our medical centers have been acknowledged by the ACC, the latest being Hackensack University Medical Center, for providing high-quality cardiovascular care in several areas, such as, heart attack, heart failure, chest pain and more,” Elizabeth A. Maiorana, MBA, MSN, R.N., CCCC, vice president, Cardiovascular Care Transformation Services, Hackensack Meridian Health. “The HeartCARE Center National Distinctions of Excellence indicate that our network is fulfilling its mission to transform healthcare for all of New Jersey. No other health care network in the state can boast that they have five HeartCARE Centers.”

