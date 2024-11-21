Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC), New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, announces the first prostate cancer treatments with Focal One Robotic HIFU driven by Philips DynaCAD Urology platform.

Kevin Basralian, M.D., director of Diagnostic and Focal Prostate Cancer Therapies at HUMC and Nitin Yerram, M.D., director of Urologic Research and co-director of Urologic Oncology for the John Theurer Cancer Center at HUMC, performed the first treatments at the medical center and the urology team plans to broadcast a procedure showing the integration of these two technologies in a private, urologist-only live Focal One procedure event during “Movember” - Men’s Health Awareness Month.

“This technology will allow us to continue our advances in providing precision care for men diagnosed with prostate cancer that is tailored to each patient's unique needs, " said Dr. Basralian. “This is critical now more than ever as we face the growing challenge of this disease in the United States."

“We are proud to be the first team to perform a Focal One procedure driven by data export from the innovative Philips DynaCAD Urology system ," said Dr. Yerram. "The combination of these cutting-edge tools provides unparalleled clarity and precision and drives workflow efficiency by extending the diagnostic data into treatment procedures allowing me to offer my patients the most accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment plans possible.”

“At Philips, our integrated Radiology and Urology solutions are designed to enhance clinician efficiency and patient outcomes. Our radiology and urology solutions, including DynaCAD Prostate for advanced MRI analysis, UroNav fusion biopsy system, and DynaCAD Urology data management solution, connect clinicians and patients with advanced, intuitive image guidance,” said Martijn Hartjes, Business Leader Clinical Informatics at Philips. “This empowers early and accurate detection and diagnosis, helping health care providers, such as Hackensack University Medical Center to confidently deliver the precise care their patients deserve.”

“We want to congratulate Dr. Basralian, Dr. Yerram and the entire Urology team at Hackensack University Medical Center for their leadership as they are paving the way in patient-specific therapy by successfully completing the first treatments combining Focal One with the diagnosis information coming directly from DynaCAD Urology,” said Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP TMS. “This new integration between the two systems will enable urologists to offer a precise and integrated approach, from diagnosis to treatment, customized to every prostate cancer patient.”

