Newswise — July 31, 2023 — Hackensack, NJ — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive hospital network, is pleased to announce that Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the highest rating offered by the federal agency’s Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating program.

CMS evaluated 5,446 hospitals across the United States registered with Medicare. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only 483 hospitals across the U.S., 5 in New Jersey, and the only hospital in Bergen, Passaic, Hudson and Essex Counties to earn a five-star rating.

The Star Ratings system helps Medicare consumers compare the quality of Medicare health and drug plans being offered so they are empowered to make the best health care decisions for them.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to providing highest-quality patient-centered care to the communities we serve,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I want to congratulate our incredible team members at Hackensack University Medical Center on receiving a Five-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This rating is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our world-class physicians, front-line caregivers and the entire Hackensack Meridian Health family.”

“Hackensack University Medical Center is always striving for excellence, and we are so proud of our team members for receiving the highest rating the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has to offer,” said Mark Sparta, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and president, north region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding care, as well as advancing research and innovation for the patients and communities we serve.”

CMS calculates star ratings based on a variety of quality measures divided into five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. Scores reflect common conditions, such as heart attack and pneumonia, and the overall rating indicates how each hospital performs.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is continuously working on improving outcomes and enhancing the overall patient experience.” said Jose Azar, M.D., executive vice president and chief quality officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I am thrilled for the Hackensack University Medical Center team. This five-star rating reaffirms their rigorous efforts to provide the highest quality and safest care. They are setting an example and a blueprint for all our hospitals to achieve such a high distinction. We look forward to continuing to deliver on our promise of excellence to our patients, their families and communities.”

View the full CMS Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating list here.

# # #

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack University Medical Center, a 803-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital, was Bergen County’s first hospital founded in 1888. It was also the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet®-recognized hospital for nursing excellence, receiving its sixth consecutive designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The academic flagship of the Hackensack Meridian Health network, Hackensack University Medical Center is Nationally-Ranked by U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. The hospital is home to the state's only nationally-ranked Urology and Neurology & Neurosurgery programs, as well as the best Cardiology & Heart Surgery program. It also offers patients nationally-ranked Orthopedic care and one of the state’s premier Cancer Centers (John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center). Hackensack University Medical Center also ranked as High-Performing in conditions such as Acute Kidney Failure, Heart Attack (AMI), Heart Failure, Pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Diabetes and Stroke. As well as High Performing in procedures like Aortic Valve Surgery, Heart Bypass Surgery (CABG), Colon Cancer Surgery, Lung Cancer Surgery, Prostate Cancer Surgery, Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement. Named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2023 list, Hackensack University Medical Center is also the recipient of the 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ by Healthgrades as well as an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This award-winning care is provided on a campus that is home to facilities such as the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital and the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, the children’s nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. Hackensack University Medical Center is also home to the Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and is listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Our comprehensive clinical research portfolio includes studies focused on precision medicine, translational medicine, immunotherapy, cell therapy, and vaccine development. The hospital has embarked on the largest healthcare expansion project ever approved by the state: Construction of the Helena Theurer Pavilion, a 530,000-sq.-ft., nine-story building, which began in 2019. A $714.2 million endeavor, the pavilion is one the largest healthcare capital projects in New Jersey and will house 24 state-of-the-art operating rooms with intraoperative MRI capability, 50 ICU beds, and 175 medical/surgical beds including a 50 room Musculoskeletal Institute.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey. The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.