Newswise — February 15, 2024 — Edison, NJ — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is proud to announce that Hackensack University Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to achieve Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the seventh consecutive time. The distinguished Magnet® Recognition Program® is recognized as the gold standard of nursing excellence, with just 9.4% of hospitals in the United States receiving this designation.

“For nearly 30 years, Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals have been recognized for nursing excellence and transforming the way care is delivered,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This designation is a testament to our world-class nursing team who provides high-quality, compassionate care each day.”

Hackensack University Medical Center is one of the most recognized hospitals in the country for nursing excellence with seven Magnet® designations from the ANCC. The ANCC Magnet® Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations that meet arduous standards for nursing excellence. The program focuses on advancing three goals within each Magnet® organization: promoting quality in a setting that supports professional practice; identifying excellence in the delivery of nursing services to patients; and disseminating “best practices” in nursing services.

"Our latest Magnet redesignation reflects the outstanding nursing care at Hackensack University Medical Center and is a direct result of our nursing and leadership team working together with a focused commitment on providing the very best care for our patients,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center, and president, Northern Region, Hackensack Meridian Health.

“As we pursued this redesignation, our Chief Nursing Officer Ramonita Jimenez — along with our Magnet Steering Committee — have provided our outstanding nursing team with thoughtful, caring and visionary leadership and created a roadmap to advancing the standard of nursing care.”

“This recognition underscores Hackensack Meridian Health’s commitment to maintaining a culture of excellence,” said Regina Foley, Ph.D., MBA, RN, executive vice president, chief nursing executive and chief clinical transformation & integration officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our incredible nursing team enhances the patient experience while improving outcomes, and we look forward to continuing to provide the excellent care our patients deserve.”

Research demonstrates that Magnet® recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities. This includes:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates

Higher job satisfaction among nurses

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions

“Participating in the Magnet recognition process requires us to continually listen to feedback from our nursing team and our patients and look at our outcomes to evaluate our strengths, weaknesses, and performance,” said Ramonita Jiménez, DNP, MPA, RN, NEA-BC, vice president and chief nursing officer, Department of Patient Care, Hackensack University Medical Center. “Our nurses are outstanding at what they do, and our Magnet redesignation shows our community that we are committed to making all of our patients feel welcome, cared for and safe.”

To achieve Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and team members. This process includes an electronic application, a written document, a virtual or on-site visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet® Recognition. Health care organizations reapply for Magnet® recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet® concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality. An organization reapplying for Magnet® recognition must provide documented evidence to demonstrate how team members sustained and improved Magnet® concepts, performance and quality over the four-year period since the organization received its most recent recognition.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2023-24. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in six specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

About ANCC’s Magnet® Recognition Program®

The Magnet® Recognition Program® — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet® Recognition Program® serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit https://www.nursingworld.org/organizational-programs/magnet/