Newswise — [HACKENSACK], NJ, September 4, 2024 – On the morning of Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center became the first hospital in the world to treat patients with Aquablation® therapy using the new HYDROS™ Robotic System. This next-generation platform treats men suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), commonly known as an enlarged prostate.

Aquablation therapy is an innovative approach - delivering a heat-free waterjet so intense - that removes excess prostate tissue. The new HYDROS System is now delivered by an AI-powered robot that is clinically proven to provide significant, durable BPH symptom relief while preserving sexual function and continence across prostates of all shapes and sizes – a combination of benefits previously unattainable with traditional treatments.

BPH is a common consequence of aging, affecting half of all men between the ages of 51 and 60, with as many as 99% reporting a decrease in their quality of life. BPH impairs urinary function, making it considerably more difficult to urinate. Common symptoms include a weak urinary stream, a frequent or urgent need to urinate, nighttime urination, and trouble fully emptying the bladder. If left untreated, BPH can lead to serious health problems such as urinary tract infections, bladder stones, incontinence, retention of urine, and permanent bladder or kidney damage. When medications prove ineffective or cause troublesome side effects, surgery is often the standard treatment option; however, many surgical procedures can negatively affect sexual function and continence.

“The symptoms of BPH are very annoying,” described Abdo Saad who was recently diagnosed with the condition and not satisfied with traditional treatment options including medications or surgery. “I did my research to find a more innovative alternative,” explained the 66-year-old computer engineer, who was once named ‘Innovator of the Year’ by his own industry. “I knew there had to be something more state-of-the-art, which I found at Hackensack University Medical Center.” Mr. Saad sought the expertise of another innovator, Ravi Munver, MD, FACS, vice chair, Department of Urology and director of Minimally Invasive & Robotic Urologic Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center. Dr. Munver explained the procedure, the advantages of the new technology, and receiving it from one of the Top 50 nationally ranked Urology (#17) programs in the country according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-25 Best Hospitals list. Mr. Saad was excited to be the first patient in the world to benefit from this cutting-edge advancement.

Aquablation therapy was designed to offer a minimally invasive and effective solution for BPH, minimizing the need for men to choose between safety and efficacy. Aquablation therapy is unique in its use of real-time, ultrasound-guided, robotic-assisted waterjet technology, allowing surgeons to create a personalized treatment plan that precisely targets which prostate tissue to remove and which to preserve. With this tailored approach, the system accurately removes problematic tissue while safeguarding critical anatomy.

The HYDROS Robotic System represents the next evolution in Aquablation therapy. It features FirstAssist AI™ treatment planning, advanced image guidance, robotic resection, and a streamlined workflow. It integrates next-generation ultrasound imaging and digital cystoscopy, providing surgeons with a multi-dimensional, detailed view of the entire prostate. The HYDROS System is designed to improve efficiency, enhance surgeon and staff experience, and deliver more accurate and consistent treatment plans for better clinical outcomes.

"We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this groundbreaking treatment," said Robert C. Garrett, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. "Enlarged prostate affects millions of men worldwide, and this new procedure offers them a new hope for improved quality of life."

“We’re so proud Hackensack University Medical Center is the first hospital in the world to offer a revolutionary new treatment for enlarged prostate,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president, Northern Region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “This marks a significant milestone in men's health.”

Mr. Saad returned home the day after his procedure and expressed enthusiasm in being the first patient to receive this groundbreaking treatment. "I'm a very proactive person, always creating, working, and so I'm very proud to have played such a large part in the very first HYDROS procedure. It's pioneering," he said.

"This investment in cutting-edge technology demonstrates our commitment to providing patients with safe and advanced care with cutting edge technology," said Lisa Tank, MD, FACP, acting president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center. “The future of medicine is personalized, precise, and minimally invasive. This new procedure embodies all three.”

"The future of BPH treatment is here,” said Michael D. Stifelman, MD, chair of Urology at Hackensack University Medical Center and director of Robotic Surgery and co-director of Urologic Oncology at John Theurer Cancer Center. “This innovative technology allows us to remove enlarged prostate tissue with unparalleled accuracy, minimizing complications and maximizing patient comfort."

Dr. Munver emphasized, “Throughout my career, I have dedicated myself to bringing cutting-edge technologies to my patients, and the HYDROS System represents the pinnacle of that pursuit. It is not just an evolution in BPH treatment; it is a revolution in men's health. We are not merely treating symptoms. We are restoring quality of life without compromise. The fusion of AI precision and robotic execution allows us to tailor treatments with unprecedented accuracy. But beyond the technology, what truly drives me is ensuring the best patient care with a personal touch. Aquablation therapy with the HYDROS System is the culmination of years of innovation, and I am thrilled to offer this transformative technology to our patients.”

ABOUT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack University Medical Center, an 803-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital, was Bergen County’s first hospital founded in 1888. It is the first hospital in New Jersey and third in the nation to become a Magnet®-recognized hospital for nursing excellence, receiving its seventh consecutive designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center in 2024. The academic flagship of the Hackensack Meridian Health network, Hackensack University Medical Center is the #1 hospital in New Jersey according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 and 2024-25 Best Hospitals lists. In addition to being ranked the top hospital in New Jersey, Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #5 overall in the New York Metropolitan area as well as being home to the John Theurer Cancer Center, named the best cancer center in New Jersey, ranked among the top 50 cancer centers nationwide. The hospitals’ rehabilitation services also ranked among the best in the nation. Additionally, Hackensack University Medical Center was recognized for 17 high performing procedures and conditions, and the following eight specialties are ranked in the Top 50 nationally: Urology (#17); Pulmonology and Lung Surgery (#22) – only New Jersey hospital nationally ranked in this specialty; Neurology and Neurosurgery (#23) – only New Jersey hospital nationally ranked in this specialty; Diabetes & Endocrinology (#25) – only New Jersey hospital nationally ranked in this specialty; Orthopedics (#25); Geriatrics (#34) – only NJ hospital nationally ranked in this specialty; Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (#41); Cancer (#44). Named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2024 list, Hackensack University Medical Center is also the recipient of the 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ by Healthgrades as well as an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This award-winning care is provided on a campus that is home to facilities such as the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital and the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 and 2024-25 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Hackensack University Medical Center is listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. The hospital’s comprehensive clinical research portfolio includes studies focused on precision medicine, translational medicine, immunotherapy, cell therapy, and vaccine development. In 2023, the hospital completed the largest healthcare expansion project ever approved by the state: construction of the Helena Theurer Pavilion, a 530,000-sq.-ft., nine-story building housing 24 state-of-the-art operating rooms with intraoperative MRI capability, 50 ICU beds, and 175 medical/surgical beds including a 50 room Musculoskeletal Institute.