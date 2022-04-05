Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) advanced practice nurse Katherine E. DeMarco, DNP, MSHS, FNP-BC, APN, ACHPN, is an inaugural recipient of the 2022 Emerging Leaders Award from the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation (HPNF). The award celebrates hospice and palliative care nurses who have exhibited leadership and made unique contributions early in their careers. As part of HPNA's Year of Leadership in 2021, HPNF introduced the Emerging Leaders Award.

This honor is designed to celebrate and encourage early-career hospice and palliative nurses. Applicants were required to be under the age of 40 or have less than five years experience in hospice and palliative nursing.

Dr. Katie DeMarco is the Pain & Palliative Medicine Clinical Supervisor and a Palliative APN at Hackensack University Medical Center where she provides specialty palliative services to patients and their family in the acute hospital, skilled nursing facilities, and in the ALS clinic. She has a passion for translating palliative evidence based guidelines and strategies to the bedside and being an innovative change agent. Since 2009, Katie has supported and led the growth of the Hackensack Palliative Care Service. Katie has a BA in Human Services, a BS in Nursing, a Masters of Health Science in End of Life Care, Masters of Nursing in Family Practice, and in 2015 she earned a clinical Doctorate in Palliative Care. She is a certified family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and is a board-certified Hospice and Palliative Care Advanced Practice Nurse by the HPCC. Katie participates in state and national organizations and initiatives such as the NJ Department of Health Palliative Care Work Group, NJ Governor’s Council for Palliative and End of life care, member of the Goals of Care Coalition of New Jersey, HPNA APN Advisory Council, and she is a past president and the current VP, Health Policy/Legislation & Community, for the NJ Palliative Care APN Consortium. Katie is passionate about mentoring others, participating in palliative research and enjoys editing, and writing palliative articles and chapters.

In 2008, under the leadership of Chair, Dr. Joe Contreras, MD, FAAHPM , Hackensack University Medical Center established its Palliative Care Service. Dr. Contreras assembled a team including Theresa Ebel, MS as Director and Dr. Katie DeMarco, as Pain & Palliative Medicine Clinical Supervisor. Palliative care is a specialty that enhances the quality of life of people who live with serious illness. Through expert interprofessional care, the team at Hackensack University Medical Center focus on symptom management, clinical personhood, emotional and spiritual aspects of care plans, along with assisting patients with identifying their medical preferences and decisions. The Hackensack palliative program has been Advanced Certified, by the Joint Commission, in Palliative Care since 2012 providing palliative care in the hospital. Hackensack University Medical Center provides palliative care in the main campus hospital, including in the Emergency Department, John Theurer Cancer Center, Medical Plaza, Neuro-ALS clinic, Regent Care - nursing facility, and Prospect Heights - nursing facility.

"Katie has grown into being a tremendous and influential palliative care professional,” said Dr. Contreras. “I first noticed Katie giving a lecture to her peers on end of life care. I knew instinctively at the time that she was a gifted educator and had a great future ahead of her. I was fortunate to recruit her to our team!"

“The balance of energy and compassion describes Dr. DeMarco to the tee,” said Theresa Ebel, MS, Director, Palliative Care Service. “Her devotion to patient care and enthusiasm for developing and advancing the awareness of Palliative Medicine is an example for others to follow.”

“Our advanced practice nurses provide outstanding care for our patients every day, and we are proud of their achievements,” said Mark Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center. “I congratulate Dr. DeMarco on her award and am looking forward to her future contributions as part of our accomplished advanced practice nursing and palliative care teams.”

