Newswise — (Edison, NJ - December 2, 2021) - Hackensack Meridian Health today announced that Jose Lozano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Choose New Jersey, will rejoin New Jersey’s largest, most comprehensive health network as Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Partnerships on January 3, 2022.

In this newly created role, Lozano will report to James M. Blazar, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, and lead the development and implementation of partnerships and external strategies that grow business for Hackensack Meridian Health. In addition to supporting and establishing strategic partnerships, Jose will lead efforts to proactively identify and partner with regional, national and international organizations to help the network continue its mission to transform health care.

“Jose’s values, leadership and vision were instrumental in the formation of Hackensack Meridian Health five years ago, and have since helped fuel New Jersey’s economic growth through a global pandemic,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are excited to welcome Jose home and know that our team members and patients will benefit greatly from his myriad talents as our network continues to deliver on its promise to transform health care in New Jersey and beyond.”

“Jose’s knowledge of Hackensack Meridian Health, combined with his experience of growing business in the state make him an ideal person for this role,'' said Jim Blazar, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I look forward to working with Jose to further grow and expand our business and partnerships.”

Under Jose’s leadership, Choose New Jersey, the state’s leading nonprofit economic development organization, has expanded its operations to Europe and India, managed a groundbreaking $10 million business marketing initiative on behalf of the State of New Jersey, established global marketing partnerships with United Airlines, the NFL’s New York Giants, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center, the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in Newark, New Jersey, and helped recruit and retain tens of thousands of jobs to the Garden State, resulting in billions of dollars in new investment.

Jose has also led, or joined New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in leading, trade missions to India, Ireland, Israel and Germany. He was appointed by Governor Murphy to serve as co-chair of New Jersey’s Restart & Recovery Council, bringing together over 200 leaders from various industries, community organizations and higher education institutions to help New Jersey rebound from the economic hardships created by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to assuming the leadership of Choose New Jersey, Jose served as Chief of Staff and Vice President for Corporate Services and Governance at Hackensack Meridian Health, where he managed several critical executive office functions including corporate relations, strategy development, operations, board relations, public relations and communications.

Before joining the Hackensack Meridian Health leadership team, Jose served in the Obama Administration as Deputy Chief of Staff and homeland security advisor at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Widely recognized as one of New Jersey’s leading young executives, he has been named among Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Emerging Leaders, Becker’s Hospital Review’s 60 National Rising Stars Under 40, NJBIZ’s Top 40 Under 40, ROI-NJ’s Power 100, and and listed annually since 2019 on ROI-NJ’s People of Color Influencer List. Jose currently serves on the boards of several institutions and organizations, including the Boards of Trustees of Richard Stockton University, New Jersey Future and NAIOP New Jersey, the National Advisory Board of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development and the Board of Directors of the NJ Innovation Institute.

Jose is a New Jersey native, who received his Bachelor of Arts from Stockton University and a master’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. He and his wife, Amanda, live in Oradell, New Jersey with their two daughters.