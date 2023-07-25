Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health, the largest, most comprehensive and integrated health care network in New Jersey, is pleased to announced that Gregory Rokosz, DO, JD, FACEP, FACOEP, has been appointed chief medical officer for Old Bridge and Raritan Bay Medical Center’s. The chief medical officer position is part of the hospitals’ senior leadership team and includes managing both hospital’s physicians to provide high quality medical services.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Gregory Rokosz to Old Bridge and Raritan Bay Medical Center’s,” said Patricia Carroll, FACHE, president, chief hospital executive, Old Bridge and Raritan Bay Medical Center’s. “Dr. Rokosz will continue his stellar medical career in leadership positions spanning clinical affairs, research, and medical education. He is an emergency physician and a health law attorney, and we could not have a more qualified or experienced medical leader joining both our hospital’s.”

Dr. Rokosz joins Old Bridge and Raritan Bay Medical Center’s from RWJBarnabas Health (RWJBH), where he was the senior vice president for Clinical Affairs, Research, and Education and chief academic officer. He previously served for 21 years as the chief medical officer for Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC).

Prior to this, he was president of the medical staff at Union Hospital in New Jersey. Dr. Rokosz is an emergency physician, medical educator, medical administrator, and health law attorney. He is board certified in Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine and is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and the American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians. On a state level, Dr. Rokosz served on the New Jersey State Board of Medical Examiners for more than eleven years, including serving as Board president. He continues to Chair the Physician Executive Constituency Group of the New Jersey Hospital Association, a position he has held since 2003.

“It’s truly an honor to join the dedicated and talented professionals at Hackensack Meridian Health, and to continue to drive clinical excellence and innovation at Old Bridge and Raritan Bay Medical Center’s,” said Dr. Rokosz. “I know that the people I work with share my passion for helping patients and delivering the best medical care possible.”