Edison, NJ - April 3, 2023 - Hackensack Meridian Health has been awarded 16 grants totaling nearly $477,000 from the New Jersey Health Foundation (NJHF) for important research and community health projects.

The grants support work across the state’s largest and most comprehensive health network, spanning not only the Hackensack Meridian Health Research Institute, but also the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine and a multitude of sites across the Garden State.

Among the areas supported by the grants: research into cancer, genetics, tuberculosis, autism, as well as projects involving homeless children, health literacy, mobile health and contraception counseling.

“This is a major boost to a variety of projects and research. It strengthens so many facets of what we’re doing, from laboratory science to directly helping people in need,” said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, the president of Academics, Research and Innovation for Hackensack Meridian Health, and the founding chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Research Institute. “The New Jersey Health Foundation is a terrific partner.”

“NJHF is proud to support the individuals at Hackensack Meridian Health recently funded by our Annual Grant Program. We are excited by the potentially breakthrough research and important projects being performed at this outstanding organization. We are eager to see the results and impact in the future,” said George F. Heinrich, M.D., vice chair & CEO of New Jersey Health Foundation.

Based in Princeton, the New Jersey Health Foundation fosters a culture of innovation in New Jersey by supporting research to cure diseases and find solutions to health-related needs.​ It also supports donor-specified research and educational programs through the management of an endowment portfolio.

Eleven of the 16 grant recipients are also faculty members of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine (HMSOM), which boasts experts from across the entire health network.

“The New Jersey Health Foundation, with this exceptional support, is putting a down payment on our collective future,” said Jeffrey Boscamp, M.D., the dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.



Research Grants



Johannes Zakrzewski, M.D.

$35,000

CDI, HMSOM

Next Generation Precision Medicine of Hematologic Malignancies with a Nano-Immuno-Molecular Therapeutic Platform



Jigar V Desai, Ph.D.

$34,855

CDI, HMSOM

Defining Fungal Genetic Network Governing Phagocytosis and Fungal Clearance



Rachel Rosenstein, M.D. Ph.D.

$34,949

CDI, HMSOM

Investigation of a role for CDH11 in sclerotic GVHD (Graft-versus-host disease - a life-threatening complication that can occur after certain stem cell or bone marrow transplants.)



Kevin Tong, Ph.D.

$34,942

CDI, HMSOM

The Role of SMAD4 in Cancer Invasion and Tumor Microenvironment



Alvin Makohon-Moore, Ph.D.

$34,900

CDI

Defining the Evolution of Cancer Cells that Resist Nutrient Starvation and Treatment



Jansy Sarathy, Ph.D.

$34,436

CDI

Identification of lipid droplet-associated proteins in dormant drug-tolerant Mycobacterium tuberculosis



Nitin Yerram, M.D.

$35,000

Hackensack University Medical Center, John Theurer Cancer Center, HMSOM

Purification and Multi-Omic Analysis of Bladder-Specific Extracellular Vesicles for Detection of Bladder Tumor Biomarkers



David Siegel, M.D., Ph.D.

$35,000

John Theurer Cancer Center, CDI, HMSOM

Evaluating the Impact of a 12-Month Multi-Modal Lifestyle Management Intervention on Disease Relevant Biomarkers Associated With Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance (MGUS) and Smoldering Myeloma (SM): A Prospective Intervention Pilot Study



Community Health, Social Service and Education Grants



Oana deVinck-Baroody, D.O.

$25,000

Hackensack Meridian Children's Health at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, HMSOM

Role of a Developmental Coping Tool in Improving Care for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder in the Hospital Setting



Brett Biller, Psy.D.

$22,812

Audrey Hepburn Children’s House

Creating “No Hit Zones” in HMH Children’s Hospitals



David Kountz, M.D., MBA, MACP

$25,000

HMSOM

M.I.N.D.S. Program: Expanding Medical Career Opportunities for Underserved Students



Steven Kairys, M.D.

$25,000

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, HMSOM|

Comprehensive Evaluation of Homeless Children Program (EHCP)



Beryl Sowah, APN

$25,000

JFK University Medical Center, HMSOM

Improving Care for Underserved Hispanics through Health Literacy Education, Support and Advocacy



Chinwe Ogedegbe, M.D., MPH, FACEP

$25,000

Hackensack University Medical Center Emergency Department, HMSOM

Alcohol Use Disorders and Barriers to Medication Assisted Therapy (MAT)



Erin Speiser, Ph.D., MA, CCRP

$25,000

Hackensack University Medical Center

Ramapough Lunaape Mobile Health Program (RLMHP)



Juanita Foncham, M.D.

$25,000

Hackensack University Medical Center - Obstetrics

Comprehensive Contraception Counseling: Empowering Resident and Patient Shared Decision Making

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH RESEARCH INSTITUTE (HMHRI):

HMHRI leads and organizes a connected ecosystem bringing together clinicians, scientists, and educators to respond to the health problems of our time, in real-time. HMHRI is dedicated to accelerating discovery, innovation, and translation of scientific breakthroughs that address unmet clinical needs.