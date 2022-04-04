Newswise — April 4, 2022 – Edison, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is proud to announce that CEO Robert C. Garrett participated in POLITICO’s inaugural health care summit in Washington D.C. on Thursday, March 31, where he addressed the importance of creating more equity in health care through the Social Determinants of Health, a strategic priority for the health network. The health care summit comes as the U.S. marks the third year into the COVID-19 pandemic and the health care industry continues to deal with the fallout of the national health emergency.

During Mr. Garrett’s interview with POLITICO at the event, he shared Hackensack Meridian Health’s approach to improving healthcare. He addressed the moral and strategic imperative to eliminate unacceptable gaps in outcomes based on race and ethnicity.

“We cannot achieve our mission to transform healthcare without tackling these inequalities,’’ Mr. Garrett said. “We must all work together to create a health system where all Americans have equal access to high-quality, convenient and affordable healthcare.’’

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was the keynote speaker at the event, which brought together health care providers, policymakers, federal regulators, patient representatives, and industry leaders to help explain the policy and industry solutions that have come about because of COVID-19 and assessed their effectiveness. The participants also discussed the latest proposals to overcome long-standing health care challenges in the U.S., such as expanding access to care, affordability, and drug prices.