Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, and Choose NJ, the Garden State’s leading nonprofit economic development organization, are looking for potential from across the Atlantic - starting in Ireland.

HMH Emerge is a new, exclusive pitch competition for Ireland-based health startups, providing an unparalleled opportunity to take ideas to reality through piloting, partnering, mentorship, and/or investment.

The opportunity is to provide Irish companies with new health care innovations with the chance for growth and opportunity, designed to propel healthcare innovation to the global stage.

“HMH Emerge is a new way for our cutting-edge health network to develop further global talent, ideas, and collaborations,” said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, Hackensack Meridian Health’s president of Academics, Research and Innovation, founding chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Research Institute, and also associate dean of Clinical Integration and professor and chair emeritus of Urology at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “Our goals are for revolutionizing health care not just in New Jersey, but on the world stage.”

“We have fantastic relationships with our colleagues in Ireland,” said Bill Noonan, Choose NJ’s chief business development officer. “It’s such a vibrant place for innovation and enterprise, and we are glad to help catalyze such potential, for everyone’s benefit.”

The program is open to all groups from Ireland. The process includes: an initial two-minute, high-level video pitch; the selection of 10 start-ups for a unique combination of mentorship and refinement; targeted at tailoring commercialization opportunities in the U.S. healthcare market with a culmination of the top three start-ups selected to present their refined pitches to the HMH Bear’s Den board, which includes HMH executives, board members, and external investors.

The potential partnership, piloting opportunities, and investments are decided on a case-by-case basis and based on a mutually beneficial outcome. The intellectual property (IP) protection is assured by non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) which ensure your intellectual property is safeguarded during the program.

The inaugural selection process for HMH Emerge starts soon. The timeline:

Launch Date: April 15, 2024

Application Deadline: May 15, 2024

Top 10 Notification: May 30, 2024

Pitch Development Period: May 31 - July 9, 2024

Bear’s Den Scouting Team Pitch: July 15, 2024

Finalist Notification: July 22, 2024

Final Preparation Period: July 23 - August 23, 2024

Bear’s Den Final Pitch: September 9, 2024

“This is a fantastic opportunity to leverage such promising innovation from our colleagues across the Atlantic,” said Sandra Powell-Elliott, the chief innovation officer for Hackensack Meridian Health, who leads the network’s Office of Innovation and Commercialization. “In trade, these companies can get invaluable footholds in the American market. It’s a winning idea, in both directions.”

Irish companies can submit ideas and start their transformative journey by visiting the webpage for the HMH Emerge Program here. For further details and inquiries, email HMH Emerge at [email protected].