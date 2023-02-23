Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health care network, is proud to announce that Carrier Clinic, a leader in Behavioral Health will be expanding its brand to Raritan Bay Medical Center, becoming Carrier Behavioral Health.

“The new Carrier Behavioral Health partnership with Raritan Bay Medical Center will advance our network’s commitment to delivering accessible, compassionate quality care for our patients,” said Robert C. Garrett, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Carrier Clinic has ranked among the top psychiatric and rehab recovery centers in New Jersey and its integration with Raritan Bay will strengthen the delivery of award-winning behavioral healthcare services close to home.”

For over a century, Carrier Clinic has been a world-class facility for behavioral health needs in our community.

Carrier Clinic ranks among the top psychiatric and rehab recovery centers in New Jersey, shaping the future of behavioral health. Carrier Clinic has long been ahead of its time, offering comprehensive behavioral and addiction treatment services for a broad cross-section of people ranging from youths to older adults. It includes a psychiatric hospital; the Blake Recovery Center, a 40-bed inpatient and outpatient detox and recovery facility; and an accredited school for seventh through 12th grade students.

At Carrier Clinic, the nuances and complexities of mental health and addiction long have been understood, leading to a comprehensive approach that, for example, treats not just someone’s alcohol addiction, but mental health conditions often that coexist with it.

“Combining Carrier Clinic’s unprecedented expertise with Raritan Bay Medical Center’s expanded behavioral health services, programs and facility, make this an incredible partnership for the needs of our patients,” said Don Parker, president, Behavioral Health Care Transformation Service, Hackensack Meridian Health.

“We are excited to join forces with Carrier Clinic,” said Patricia Carroll, FACHE, president, chief hospital executive, Raritan Bay Medical Center. “Carrier Clinic is a leader in Behavioral Health, and with our expansion currently underway, we are certain this will be an excellent partnership.”

As part of Hackensack Meridian Health’s $35 million investment into Raritan Bay Medical Center, the new state-of-the-art Carrier Behavioral Health at Raritan Bay Medical Center will expand from 24 beds to 81 and be fully open to the public in Summer of 2023.