Newswise — Edison, NJ – June 27, 2024 – Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey - and four of its hospital foundations - are pleased to announce officer changes to its boards:

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation:

Lawrence (Larry) R. Inserra, Jr., chairman (formerly held by co-chairs Keith Banks and Domenic DiPiero)

Rosemarie J. Sorce, vice chairperson (formerly held by Lawrence R. Inserra, Jr.)

Deborah R. Sundermann, CPA, CHBC, secretary and treasurer (the position of treasurer formerly held by Lawrence R. Inserra, Jr.)

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation:

Samuel S. Raia, chairperson (formerly held by Lawrence R. Inserra, Jr.)

Charles H. Shotmeyer, vice chairperson (formerly held by Samuel S. Raia)

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation:

Chris Sammarco, treasurer

Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation:

Joseph D. Rulli, vice chairperson (formerly held by Skye Gibson)

“We are delighted to announce leadership changes within our Board of Trustees, both at Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation and four of our hospital foundations,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “We are so grateful to all those who previously served in these vital positions, and know that the commitment of our newly appointed officers will help us advance healthcare and drive innovation throughout Hackensack Meridian Health. We look forward to the continued dedication and expertise of our esteemed officers and board members in shaping the future of healthcare excellence through philanthropy.”

To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation or its hospital foundations, or if you are interested in becoming a trustee on a board, please visit GiveHMH.org/Donate.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and seven community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including nursing support, behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has been designated as both a High Performer Overall and Healthcare System High Performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) within their 2023 Report on Giving.

Visit GiveHMH.org/Donate for more information.