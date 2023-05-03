Newswise — Edison, NJ – May 3, 2023 – Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, is delighted to announce the dates of its upcoming annual golf outings for five of its hospital foundations. Funds raised from the golf outings will support each respective hospital’s designated fundraising initiatives for 2023.

Monday, May 8 (Rain Date: Monday, May 15)

Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center Foundation Golf Outing

Manasquan River Golf Club, Brielle

9:30 a.m. Registration and breakfast

10:30 a.m. Shotgun start

Cocktail Reception following play

Title Sponsors: Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics, George Harms Construction Company, Ralph Clayton & Sons and Tournament Benefactor: Marquis Health, Willow Springs, Crest Pointe and Coral Harbor

Monday, May 22

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation and Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center Foundation Golf Outing

The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus

Morning Shotgun: 7:30 a.m. Registration and Breakfast; 8:30 a.m. Shotgun Start

Afternoon Shotgun: Noon Registration and Lunch, 1:30 p.m. Shotgun Start

Reception to follow at 6:30 p.m.

Title Sponsor: Inserra Supermarkets

Monday, July 10

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation Golf Outing Deal Golf & Country Club and Hollywood Golf Club, Deal

11:30 a.m. Registration and breakfast

12:30 p.m. Shotgun start

Reception to follow

Tournament Benefactor: LF Driscoll/Structure Tone and Outing Sponsor: The Allied Group

Monday, August 21

Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center Golf Outing

Baltusrol Country Club, Springfield

11 a.m. Registration and breakfast

12:30 p.m. Shotgun start; reception to follow

“We are excited to host our golf outings for what I know will be another wonderful and successful year,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “The support from our donors and corporate champions allow us to create and advance patient programs, technology and equipment, upgrade facilities and so much more at each of our medical centers. We hope that this year’s golf outing attendees enjoy a great day of golf and camaraderie as we all come together to support Hackensack Meridian Health.”

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and seven community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including nursing support, behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has been designated as both a High Performer Overall and Healthcare System High Performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) within their 2022 Report on Giving.

Visit GiveHMH.org/Donate for more information.