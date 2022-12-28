Newswise — December 28, 2022 - Edison, NJ - Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation is pleased to announce the receipt of a generous $250,000 grant from TD Bank in support of the New Jersey Integrated Care for Kids (NJ InCK) program, a transformative initiative to improve care for children and adolescents currently enrolled in NJ FamilyCare (Medicaid) through prevention, early identification and care integration for families caring for children with complex behavioral and medical challenges in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

“We are so grateful to TD Bank for their continued support of our important initiatives, especially as it relates to Children’s Health,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “TD Bank’s generosity in support of NJ InCK, a critical program, has the power to positively impact the health care of many children, young adults and their families living in southern New Jersey, allowing them easy access to prioritize their care and partner with health systems and community partners to ensure the health care needs they have are met.”

NJ InCK, recently launched by Hackensack Meridian Health, Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey and the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, focuses on the whole child and provides resources that support the physical, emotional and social needs of the child and family. For decades, Hackensack Meridian Health, Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey and the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute have worked closely together to rally community stakeholders in an effort to ensure the delivery of comprehensive health care for all in the region. The implementation of NJ InCK has the power to reach up to 145,000 individuals ages 0 through 20 currently enrolled in NJ FamilyCare in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

NJ InCK provides comprehensive screening, called the HealthStory, in many languages to identify children and adolescents who have significant health issues. HealthStory, which may be accessed through a digital app or online, provides a detailed overview of their medical, behavioral and social risks. If the HealthStory indicates the need for additional support, children will receive care coordination and case management services from NJ InCK’s Advanced Case Management Teams (ACMT), led by social workers, community health workers, child life specialists and family support specialists.

"We are thrilled to support this delivery of services that will help provide even better care for children and adolescents in our community,” said Emmet Conlon, head of healthcare at TD Bank. “Efforts like these fully align with the TD Ready Commitment – this is our global initiative to help level the playing field for those who need it most. We fully stand behind the effort to break down barriers to help make healthcare accessible for all."

Funding from TD Bank will focus on the most essential component of the NJ InCK model - connecting families to the HealthStory to complete screenings and triaging screenings to their child’s pediatrician. Through a targeted focus on the HealthStory Activation, funding will also:

ensure the communities of Monmouth and Ocean Counties are educated on the model and the significance of completing the HealthStory, which includes working directly with community organizations that see and support children and families;

target outreach and communication directly to families eligible for NJ InCK, educating them about the program for access to important resources and the community support needed to establish the best health outcomes for their children, which includes the use of GoMo - an integrated technology platform to support health promotion and disease management to bolster the efforts and impact of the NJ InCK model - in which a Concierge Care program will be built in to support families directly in completing the HealthStory; and

ensure that after the HealthStory is complete, the child is triaged to their primary care provider and the HealthStory is provided to facilitate well-being and early preventative care, which includes outreach to pediatric practices and federally qualified health centers, providing education and training within the office and working with all providers to understand how to review the HealthStory, connecting to community resources using NJ InCK value-add programs like NJ 211 and building resilience and better health for their patients.

“Providing care to our youngest patients is important to us, and I am so pleased that TD Bank understands the paramount value in the establishment of the NJ InCK program and the incredible reach we can have with its support,” said Steven W. Kairys, M.D., professor of Pediatrics at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine and principal investigator of NJ InCK. “Compassionate, family-centered care is at the core of what we do at Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health and NJ InCK will allow us to better serve our patients with the most challenging behavioral and medical needs in Monmouth and Ocean counties with the health care they deserve.”

To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/ Donate.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and six community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation is recognized as one of the top three nonprofit organizations in New Jersey in the NJBIZ Reader Rankings. Visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth. org/Donate for more information.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.8 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and at www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.