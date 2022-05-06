Newswise — Edison, NJ – May 6, 2022 – Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has been designated as both a High Performer Overall and Healthcare System High Performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) within their 2021 Report on Giving. AHP’s High Performers recognition has been awarded since 2013 and is presented to organizations in the top 25% in net fundraising revenue from the AHP Report on Giving. Net fundraising revenue is calculated by subtracting an organization’s total fundraising expenses from their gross production revenue.

“We are pleased to have been recognized by AHP for our judicious fundraising practices,” says Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “It is imperative that foundations seek support for critical funding needs, while being prudent about expenses. We are fortunate to have a talented team, dedicated trustees, and, more importantly, wonderful benefactors who help our organization to ‘keep getting better.’”

High Performers in the Overall category, represent AHP's traditional criteria of the top 25% in net production revenue across all respondents in the 2021 Report on Giving (based on fiscal year 2020 numbers). In fiscal year 2020, these high performers raised more than $19 million in the U.S. and more than $22.7 million in Canada.

High Performers in the Healthcare System category represent organizations that reached the top 25% in net fundraising revenue out of all participating health care systems in the 2021 Report on Giving. In fiscal year 2020, these high performers raised more than $29.6 million in the U.S.

AHP’s Report on Giving is a publication produced for more than 35 years that shares information from AHP’s membership on their revenue and expense activities for each fiscal year. In the 2021 Report on Giving representing data from fiscal year 2020, AHP had 166 respondents from the U.S. and 16 respondents from Canada.

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy was established in 1967 and represents nearly 4,500 development professionals at 1,900 nonprofit hospitals, medical centers, health systems and related facilities internationally. To learn more, visit www.ahp.org.

