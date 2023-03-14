Newswise — Hoboken, N.J., March 9, 2023 - For people living in Hudson County, it is now easier than ever to obtain cutting edge imaging services including 3D Mammography, high resolution 3.0 Tesla MRI, Cardiac CT, PET/CT, US and Xray.

Hackensack Meridian Health and Hackensack Radiology Group are excited to announce a joint partnership that will provide state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging & world class quality health care in a new, convenient location in Hoboken.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla joined Mohit Naik, MD, President of Hackensack Radiology Group; Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health; Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, President of the Northern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health and President & Chief Hospital Executive, Hackensack University Medical Center; Jason Kreitner, MHA, FACHE, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Hackensack University Medical Center; and members of the Hackensack Radiology team for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 9, 2023 before touring the new facility.

Mohit Naik, MD, President of Hackensack Radiology Group touring with Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla through the new Radiology facility in Hoboken.

“Having a facility in Hoboken with access to critical services including mammograms and high-quality images at the first sign of a problem, is a big benefit to our residents,” said Mayor Bhalla, a 22-year resident of Hoboken, who says one of his career missions is to build a healthier, safer community in Hoboken.

“We continue to build a world-class healthcare system in New Jersey and advance our commitment to transforming healthcare in our communities,” says Mr. Garrett.

“I am proud of this team. I know they will make Hackensack Meridian Health proud by providing patients with the high-quality, compassionate care they deserve.”

The new imaging suite – just steps from the PATH train – offers subspecialty exam interpretation (over 40 board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians), with immediate access to reports and images via convenient patient and physician portals. The center also offers an enhanced digital experience for patients including online self-scheduling, time-saving pre-registration and virtual check-ins.

“Together, we are ensuring that residents in Hoboken and throughout Hudson County have access to the most advanced radiology services in their backyards,” said Dr. Naik. “Residents don’t have to cross the river for an MRI or mammogram. They can come right here.”

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.