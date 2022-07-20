Newswise — July 20, 2022, Nutley, NJ – Sandra Powell-Elliott, the vice president of Innovation and Health Ventures at Hackensack Meridian Health, has been named to the Becker’s Healthcare 2022 list “Women Power Players in Health IT.”

Powell-Elliott will also be a featured speaker at Becker's Hospital Review’s 7th Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference, which will take place in Chicago from Oct. 4-7. She will discuss "How to be a Daredevil Innovator in Healthcare.”

“Sandra is a forward-thinking leader,” said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, Hackensack Meridian Health’s president of Academics, Research and Innovation, and also associate dean of Clinical Integration and professor and chair emeritus of Urology at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “We are proud of her accomplishments, and the insights and creativity she brings to the health network.”

Powell-Elliott’s role at Hackensack Meridian Health is to foster the internal development of an innovative culture, while also bringing innovative and transformative solutions from outside of the organization to the forefront of the organization’s strategic planning efforts. Through the development of the Bear’s Den investment and innovation program, Sandra’s efforts have enabled HMH to invest in early stage, innovative ideas and technologies to better meet the needs of patients and the clinicians who treat them.

In addition, Powell-Elliott closely works with the researchers of the Hackensack Meridian Center of Discovery and Innovation (CDI) to license new discoveries, create spin-out opportunities, and also identify collaborative opportunities with large medical device and pharmaceutical companies.

Powell-Elliott discussed how to cultivate innovation with Becker’s Hospital Review here in mid-June.

She has received the 2022 ROI Influencer Award, the 2020 NJBIZ Best Fifty Women in Business and the 2018 NJBIZ Vanguard Award. In addition, she often has the opportunity to share HMH’s innovation journey through various publications and National Conferences.

“My job is endlessly exciting, and I’m gratified to do my part in facilitating care transformation and helping our network keep getting better,” said Powell-Elliott.

