Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, has again been named the top research center in the state of New Jersey by NJBIZ.
HMH has consistently been ranked among the top research centers on the NJBIZ list.
“We are leading the way in innovation and know-how - not just in New Jersey, but also beyond,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, the chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “It is our world-class researchers, including not just scientists but also physicians, nurses and other team members, who are driving our progress to keep getting better for patients now, and long into the future.”
“Our health network merges clinical know-how with the critical need to improve through asking the right questions,” said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, Hackensack Meridian Health’s president of Academics, Research and Innovation, founding chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Research Institute (HMHRI), and associate dean of Clinical Integration and professor and chair emeritus of Urology at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.
Hackensack Meridian Health formed in 2016, and has continued to grow - and leverage that growth - into world-class care and research. The Hackensack Meridian Health Research Institute was created in 2022 to centralize all the lines of scientific inquiry from across the entire health network which spans 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, among other locations.
The HMHRI operates a connected academic and research ecosystem across HMH which is focused on developing novel translational therapies for a wide range of health conditions: solid and liquid cancers, diabetes, dementia, auto-immune disorders, infectious disease. Other focused inquiry is on cardiovascular, neuroscience, children’s disorders, behavioral medicine, geriatrics, population health , musculoskeletal, integrative and rehabilitation medicine, women’s and men’s health, precision medicine, genomics, digital transformation services, artificial intelligence, and quality topics.
Research across HMH is continually supported by awards and grants. More than $337 million in external awards and grants from 2020 until present was received, with more than half that figure ($199.81 million) coming from federal awards.
Among the highlights what’s happening across this dynamic ecosystem:
- The Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), a research institution founded in 2019 that brings together professional researchers and physician-scientists who have set their sights on cancer treatments and prevention, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, and other acute and chronic diseases. Clinical need drives the scientific insights, and their application, for these researchers, as shown in the real-time response to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in new diagnostics, therapies, and surveillance abilities. The CDI leverages a new wave of scientific advances involving genetics, cell engineering of the human immune system, and advanced biomarker and drug development to better treat and prevent disease through personalized medicine approaches.
- Recently, the HMHRI established the first “spin-out” company, EValuate Diagnostics from CDI science and expertise to develop and market a system to help identify disease biomarkers for earlier-than-ever detection of tumors and other diseases.
- The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, New Jersey’s newest medical school which admitted its first students in 2018 and has a progressive vision of medical education based on humanism and community outreach. The school has graduated more than 160 students, many of whom are currently healing in HMH clinical locations.
- HMH’s “Bear’s Den” innovation program facilitates and supports breakthroughs in healthcare technology and delivery. The Bear’s Den convenes a panel of industry experts to evaluate innovative health care products and services, establish strategic partnerships, and provide funding to bring promising ideas to market. The panel meets throughout the year to review the most promising ideas for health care innovations — including ideas submitted by Hackensack Meridian Health team members.
- Innovation challenges annually invite the participation of all 36,000 team members and are linked to network strategic goals, with the winning ideas consistently improving operations and care in our hospitals.
- HMH was selected as an inaugural spoke for the Investor Catalyst Hub, a regional hub of ARPANET-H, a nationwide health innovation network launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), in November 2023.
- Collaborations with colleagues across the country have continued to advance clinical care. One most recent example: HMH was one of just three health systems nationwide to work with the Parkinson’s Foundation in determining new care recommendations for patients with Parkinson’s Disease (PD), based in part on what’s already been implemented throughout the network with the guidance of experts at the Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute.
- HMH was named one of Modern Healthcare’s 2024 Innovators - the only such organization so named in New Jersey, and among only 10 nationwide to receive the distinction.
- HMH was also named one of Fortune magazine’s most innovative companies in 2023.