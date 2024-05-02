Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, has again been named the top research center in the state of New Jersey by NJBIZ.

HMH has consistently been ranked among the top research centers on the NJBIZ list.

“We are leading the way in innovation and know-how - not just in New Jersey, but also beyond,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, the chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “It is our world-class researchers, including not just scientists but also physicians, nurses and other team members, who are driving our progress to keep getting better for patients now, and long into the future.”

“Our health network merges clinical know-how with the critical need to improve through asking the right questions,” said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, Hackensack Meridian Health’s president of Academics, Research and Innovation, founding chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Research Institute (HMHRI), and associate dean of Clinical Integration and professor and chair emeritus of Urology at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Hackensack Meridian Health formed in 2016, and has continued to grow - and leverage that growth - into world-class care and research. The Hackensack Meridian Health Research Institute was created in 2022 to centralize all the lines of scientific inquiry from across the entire health network which spans 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, among other locations.

The HMHRI operates a connected academic and research ecosystem across HMH which is focused on developing novel translational therapies for a wide range of health conditions: solid and liquid cancers, diabetes, dementia, auto-immune disorders, infectious disease. Other focused inquiry is on cardiovascular, neuroscience, children’s disorders, behavioral medicine, geriatrics, population health , musculoskeletal, integrative and rehabilitation medicine, women’s and men’s health, precision medicine, genomics, digital transformation services, artificial intelligence, and quality topics.

Research across HMH is continually supported by awards and grants. More than $337 million in external awards and grants from 2020 until present was received, with more than half that figure ($199.81 million) coming from federal awards.

Among the highlights what’s happening across this dynamic ecosystem: