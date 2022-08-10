Newswise — Hackensack, N.J.-- Hackensack Meridian Health announced the availability of PYLARIFY® (piflufolastat F 18) injection, an innovative prostate cancer imaging test, at four hospitals in the HMH network. Approved in May 2021, the injection is given to a patient through a vein in the arm. That injection binds to prostate cancer cells sending a radio signal which, during a PET scan, shows where the drug is gathering to indicate where the cancer is. A three dimensional picture of the inside of the body, enables doctors to see lymph nodes, bone, and soft tissue metastasis (spread) to determine the presence or absence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer.

PYLARIFY is indicated for patients with suspected prostate cancer metastasis who are potentially curable via surgery or other therapy. Patients are considered for PSMA if a blood test shows high levels of PSA. If there is a high PSA level then a doctor may order the PSMA test. It is also indicated for patients with suspected prostate cancer recurrence based on elevated serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels.

“PSMA-targeted imaging has emerged as a valuable tool not only for the staging of prostate cancer, but also for restaging in men with recurrent disease,” said Robert S. Alter, M.D., co-chief of urologic oncology at John Theurer Cancer Center. “The availability of the PYLARIFY test within the Hackensack Meridian Health network means New Jersey-based patients with prostate cancer no longer need to travel out of state, or go out of network, to obtain PSMA-targeted PET imaging.”

“With its higher specificity and enhanced spatial resolution, compared to conventional modalities, PSMA-targeted PET imaging is a significant advance in prostate cancer diagnostics,” commented Dr. David Panush, chairman of nuclear medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center. “As a radiologist, I look forward to interpreting PYLARIFY test results, which will provide potentially actionable information to inform disease management plans in men with prostate cancer.”

“Before its approval in the U.S., I knew of patients with prostate cancer who would fly to Europe to access PSMA-targeted PET imaging,” noted Michael Horton, FACHE, administrative director of clinical services and vice president of radiology at Hackensack University Medical Center. “Now that we have PYLARIFY here within the Hackensack Meridian Health network, patients can benefit from this innovative technology while remaining close to home.”

“Combining PSMA PET imaging with incoming innovative technology that uses biology to guide the delivery of radiation therapy will also help improve patient outcomes,” says Dr. Adnan Danish, attending physician at Hackensack Meridian’s John Theurer Cancer Center and Chief of Radiation Oncology at St. Joseph's Health, in partnership with Hackensack Meridian. “This will allow us to customize a unique treatment approach for each patient.”

PYLARIFY will be offered to patients at Hackensack University Medical Center, JFK University Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, and Ocean University Medical Center.

Click here for demonstration on how Pylarify works on patients.

