Newswise — Paramus, NJ — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, has opened the Hackensack Meridian Health & Wellness Center at Paramus, providing convenient access to care in an outpatient setting.

The Paramus facility, located on From Road, is Hackensack Meridian Health's third health and wellness center to open in the past three years. This investment underscores the network’s unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and delivering high-quality care to communities across New Jersey.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to meeting the evolving healthcare needs of the communities we serve,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “By expanding access to comprehensive care in a convenient, central outpatient setting, we’re giving our patients another way to meet their medical needs without the stress of visiting a hospital.”

Hackensack Meridian Health & Wellness Centers are now open at the following three locations across the state:

Hackensack Meridian Health & Wellness Center at Paramus – 650 From Road, Paramus, New Jersey

– 650 From Road, Paramus, New Jersey Hackensack Meridian Health & Wellness Center at Clark – 1180 Raritan Road Clark, New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian Health & Wellness Center at Eatontown – 135 NJ-35, Eatontown, New Jersey

The Hackensack Meridian Health & Wellness Center at Paramus serves as a one-stop-shop for the community to receive primary care, diagnostic imaging and labs, and other services they would have previously sought from multiple locations, including hospitals. In addition to primary care, Hackensack Meridian Health & Wellness Center at Paramus offers several specialty practices including:

Cardiology

Neurology (Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute)

Rehabilitation (Physical, speech and occupational therapies)

Orthopedics

Rheumatology

Allergy

Nephrology

Dermatology

Hackensack Meridian Health plans to expand the Health and Wellness Center’s diverse range of offerings later this year, adding services including advanced imaging, GI, oncology, infusion for oncology and other services, and pediatric specialties.

“The opening of this Health and Wellness center in Paramus brings the quality of New Jersey’s number one ranked hospital to the convenience of an outpatient facility,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, President & Chief Hospital Executive of Hackensack University Medical Center and President, North Region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our world-class team at Hackensack University Medical Center can work directly with the physicians at this new office to provide a seamless continuum of care for our patients.”

Physicians at the Health & Wellness Center at Paramus will use the same electronic health record system as Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals and outpatient facilities, ensuring comprehensive access to patient information across all points of care and a continuum of care. If a patient visiting the Health & Wellness Center needs a higher level of care, in-network medical teams can seamlessly coordinate their transition to a hospital.

“It is our priority to ensure patients receive timely and personalized care, tailored to their unique needs,” said Daniel W. Varga, M.D., president of Physician Services Division and chief physician executive, Hackensack Meridian Health. “This new facility enables us to deliver a wide range of primary and specialty services in an environment that prioritizes patient comfort and wellbeing.”

The opening of this facility, as well as the two previously opened health and wellness centers, is part of Hackensack Meridian Health’s broader effort to give patients new options to receive high-quality, affordable, and compassionate care in their own communities.

“We believe convenient ambulatory care centers like our new Health and Wellness Center in Paramus are the future of healthcare,” said Michael Geiger, senior vice president of health ventures at Hackensack Meridian Health. “Centers like this one expand access to hospital quality care close to home.”

Providing care in an outpatient setting allows for more personalized attention and convenience for patients, ultimately enhancing their overall healthcare experience. The opening of the health and wellness center also helps reduce hospital overcrowding and allows medical staff to focus more effectively on acute cases.

In addition to the three health and wellness centers, Hackensack Meridian Health recently opened three new Urgent Care PLUS facilities and announced a groundbreaking on the first health and wellness center to be located in a major travel hub.

To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health & Wellness Center at Paramus or to make an appointment, click here.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2023-24. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in six specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.