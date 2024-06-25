Official launch follows the 2022 pilot. Program underway at three network hospitals with plans to expand across entire network

Newswise — June 25, 2024 — Edison, NJ — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is partnering with Medically Home Group Inc. (Medically Home) to launch Hospital From Home, a program that provides hospital-level care to patients from the comfort of their home.

“At Hackensack Meridian Health, we are committed to providing high-quality, hospital-level care where patients are most comfortable; for some, this is in their own home,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This innovative partnership will enable us to continue making care more convenient and accessible to the patients and communities we serve.”

Hospital From Home launched in late April 2024 after a successful 2022 pilot at JFK University Medical Center. Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center, along with JFK University Medical Center, are currently participating in the program, which the network plans to expand to all hospitals across the health system.

Home hospital care is one of the fastest-growing modes of care, delivered through a hybrid model of virtual and in-person visits. Through Hospital From Home, patients are monitored virtually through a clinically integrated, physician-led virtual command center, which operates 24 hours a day to ensure seamless patient care alongside in-person nurse visits. Services and treatments include IV antibiotics, infusions, medication management, laboratory services, physical, occupational, speech and respiratory therapy and imaging in a patient’s home. Meals and nutritional consultations are also available.

The program has treated nearly 100 patients since it began in late April. Patients like Denise Dixon, 71, receive regular telehealth and in-person visits as part of her treatment for a heart condition. “Facing a week-long hospital stay, I jumped at the offer for hospital from home care,” Denise recounted. “It’s not that I loved being sick, but the experience was uplifting and comfortable being at home. I could sleep in my comfortable bed, watch my television, people could easily call me and friends could come by to visit.”

Clinical studies have shown that home hospitalization improves patient outcomes, increases patient and clinician satisfaction, saves money, reduces mortality, and lowers the risk of readmissions.

“At Hackensack Meridian Health we are proud to deliver the next generation of care,” said Patrick R. Young, president of Population Health for Hackensack Meridian Health. “This is a whole new healthcare experience for patients and their caregivers that will deliver better clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.”

The program was created under the Medicare CMS waiver during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since been granted an extension.

Medically Home will collaborate with Hackensack Meridian Health as an operating partner, providing command center services, logistics, and technology needed to deliver hospital-level care in the home. Medically Home is participating in numerous successful partnerships with leading health systems nationwide.

"Medically Home was created to change the way that hospital care is delivered,” said Raphael Rakowski, co-founder and executive chairman for Medically Home. “We are pleased to partner with Hackensack Meridian Health on behalf of all patients in New Jersey, who are seeking hospital-level care being brought to them, when and where they need it.”

Patients and families interested in this program should ask their admitting physician if they are eligible. Before starting care at home, individuals will receive an in-person physician evaluation and determine together if the program is right for them. For more information, click here.

A video showing hospital from home at work is available here.

