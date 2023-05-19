Newswise — The American College of Cardiology has recognized all eligible Hackensack Meridian medical centers for their demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. They were recently awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditations based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staffs’ ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ and JFK University Medical Center in Edison, NJ, earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation.

Hospitals that have received this accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, they comply with standard Chest Pain Center protocols and are equipped with a robust hypothermia program for post-cardiac arrest treatment. These facilities also maintain a "No Diversion Policy" for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients.

Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, NJ; Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ; Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, NJ; Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ and Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, NJ, earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation. Hospitals that have received this accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, they have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes. In addition, they have formal agreements with other facilities that regularly refer heart attack patients to their facility for primary PCI.

Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, NJ, earned ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation. Hospitals with this accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms. They have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.

“Hackensack Meridian Health has demonstrated its commitment to providing New Jersey with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Hackensack Meridian medical centers with Chest Pain Center Accreditations.”

Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center Accreditations from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.

“Depending on a variety of factors, patients experiencing a heart attack are treated with clot-dissolving drugs (thrombolysis), balloon angioplasty (PCI) and stenting, surgery or a combination of treatments,” said Elizabeth A. Maiorana, MBA, MSN, R.N., vice president, Cardiovascular Care Transformation Services, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I’m proud of our medical centers’ cardiac teams for achieving excellence in providing these treatments, done accordingly with their licensure.”

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like Hackensack Meridian’s access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including emergency treatment of heart attacks.