Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Celebrates New Year Babies Born Across The Network As We Ring in 2023, The Network’s First Baby Of The Year, A Boy Born At Hackensack University Medical Center

Baby Boy, Jared is the first baby born in the new year at a Hackensack Meridian Health Facility at 12:45am at Hackensack Meridian’s Hackensack University Medical Center

While the nation was ringing in the start of 2023, several New Jersey families were getting a bit bigger, welcoming the first babies of the new year born across the Hackensack Meridian Health network, New Jersey’s largest, most comprehensive and integrated health network.

Hackensack Meridian Health proudly welcomes baby boy Jared to the world, the first baby born in 2023, across the network’s 18 hospitals. Jared was born at 12:45 AM on January 1, 2023 at Hackensack University Medical Center. Jared weighs 6 pounds 11 ounces and measures 20 inches. Parents Edelmira Gonzalez Perez and Ronald Urizar Godoy of Paterson, New Jersey are overjoyed.

Jared born 12:45am At Hackensack University Medical Center

JFK University Medical Center in Edison, New Jersey welcomes a baby boy born at 1:45am to mom Marina Romero of Parlin, New Jersey. The newborn weighs 6 pounds 9 ounces.

Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, New Jersey welcomed a baby boy at 1:54am. The boy, who hasn’t been named yet, weighs 8 pounds 2 ounces and measures 20 inches. Parents Alejandro and Bertha Carpinteiro of Lakewood, New Jersey are excited to welcome their bundle of joy for the new year.

Palisades Medical Center welcomed the first baby at the hospital, Eithan Vasquez-Hernandez was born at 3:18 AM on January 1, 2023 Eithan weighs 7 pounds 1 ounce and is 49.5 centimeters. He is welcomed by Sulma Vasquez-Hernandez and Luis Saban Cos.

Eithan Vasquez-Hernandez - 3:18am Palisades Medical Center

Other Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals also welcomed New Year’s babies. Congratulations to:

Pascack Valley Medical Center, welcoming a baby girl as its first baby of 2023 at 11:57am.

Raritan Bay Medical Center, welcoming a baby girl, Samantha Garcia Alanis, weighing 6 pounds 6 ounces measuring 19.25 inches in length, born at 12:21pm to mom Alondra Nayeli Garcia Alanis and Dad Zenon Martinez.

Samantha Garcia Alanis 12:21pm Raritan Bay Medical Center

Jersey Shore University Medical Center and the Steier family welcomed a baby girl at 3:38pm, weighing 8 pounds 4 ounces.

Riverview Medical Center welcomed both a boy and a girl on New Year’s Day.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to provide world class healthcare to these mothers and babies, along with countless others,” said Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C. Garett, FACHE. “A special thank you to our HMH team members for their continued commitment in caring for the people in the communities we serve and congratulation to these families on their new additions. What a great way to start out the new year.”

Congratulations, and cheers to a wonderful new year! Wishing these babies and their families a lifetime of health and happiness.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit healthcare organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 18 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick and Hackensack Meridian’s Long Term Acute Care Hospital.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 34,100 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2018” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.