Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center are the only New Jersey hospitals to achieve the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization’s (ELSO) Gold Level Center of Excellence in Life Support Award. The Excellence in Life Support Award recognizes those centers that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to evidence-based processes and quality measures, staff training and continuing education, patient satisfaction and ongoing clinical care.

Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC) and Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC) provide Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, ECMO, for support of failing organ systems in infants, children and adults. ECMO is one of the most advanced forms of life support available to patients experiencing acute failure of the cardio-respiratory system. ECMO allows time for the patient’s lungs or heart to heal over a period of time by using a heart-lung machine to oxygenate the blood outside the body. It temporarily takes over the functions of the heart and lungs for people with life-threatening conditions, including those with cardiac arrest, heart attack, heart failure, lung failure, pulmonary embolism, respiratory failure, cardiogenic shock or severe trauma and infections, like the COVID-19 virus.

“We are honored to be the recipient of such a prestigious award regarding the critical care services and life support equipment and training provided to our Hackensack University and Jersey Shore University medical center patients,” said Elizabeth A. Maiorana, MBA, MSN, R.N., vice president, Cardiovascular Care Transformation Services, Hackensack Meridian Health. “The ECMO center accomplishments reflect the dedication to advancing health care that we continuously strive to achieve at Hackensack Meridian Health.”

A designated Center of Excellence has demonstrated extraordinary achievement; in promoting the mission, activities, and vision of ELSO; patient care by using the highest quality measures, processes, and structures based upon evidence; and training, education, collaboration, and communication supporting ELSO guidelines that contributes to a healing environment for families, patients and staff. ELSO Awards’ goal is to recognize and honor ECMO programs that reach the highest level of performance, innovation, satisfaction and quality.

HUMC and JSUMC are licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health for open heart and minimally invasive cardiac surgery, and have earned distinguished three-star ratings from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for their high-level of patient care and exemplary outcomes in adult cardiac surgery. The academic medical centers provide the communities they serve with adult and pediatric trauma care services, and serve as their region’s centers for advanced treatment, with community hospitals referring their most complex patients to both locations for care.

For information, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org. For a free physician referral, call 844-HMH-WELL.