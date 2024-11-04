Newswise — San Diego, CA – Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, a nationally recognized leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming American Academy of Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation Annual Assembly (AAPMR) 2024 Annual Assembly, taking place November 6-10 in San Diego, CA.

Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute physicians and researchers are available for interviews. They will be presenting numerous research and poster presentations, including:

Transforming Stroke Care with Cardiac Rehab

Dr. Sara Cuccurullo and Dr. Talya Fleming, renowned experts from JFK Johnson, will present "Transforming Stroke Care with Cardiac Rehab: Saving Lives, Optimizing Recovery, and Driving Change in Policy" on Thursday, November 7th. Their Stroke-HEART (TM) Trials have found that survivors of stroke could reduce mortality risk by 76 percent if they completed a modified cardiac rehabilitation program.

Engaging PM&R Trainees in Research

Dr. Kristen Harris, a dedicated educator and researcher at JFK Johnson, will deliver an oral presentation titled "How to Get Involved in Research: A Systemic Guide for the PM&R Trainee" on Friday, November 8th. This session provides a roadmap for trainees interested in research, outlining practical steps and resources available at JFK Johnson and beyond.

Exploring the Biphasic Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids

Dr. Alexander Shustorovich, a leading researcher at JFK Johnson, will present a poster titled "Biphasic effects of cannabis and cannabinoid therapy on pain severity, anxiety and sleep disturbance: A scoping review" on Saturday, November 9th. This research delves into the complex relationship between cannabis and cannabinoids and their impact on pain, anxiety, and sleep, offering valuable insights for patient care.

Investigating Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and its Impact

A team led by Dr. Ally Ferber, a renowned neurorehabilitation specialist at JFK Johnson, will present two posters on Friday, November 8th: "A Brain Bleed That Breaks the Heart: Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Induced Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy" and "No Gains No Pains: Weightlifting-Induced Subarachnoid Hemorrhage due to Venous Perimesencephalic Bleed." These presentations explore the diverse and often unexpected consequences of subarachnoid hemorrhage, highlighting the institute's expertise in managing complex neurological conditions.

Unveiling Statin-Induced Autoimmune Myopathy

Dr. Esha Patel and colleagues, experts in neuromuscular disorders at JFK Johnson, will present a poster titled "Statin’ the Obvious: Statin Necrotizing Autoimmune Myopathy" on Friday, November 8th. This research sheds light on a rare but serious side effect of statin medications, providing valuable insights for clinicians and patients alike.

A Rare Case of Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy after Brain Trauma

Dr. Aimee Abbott-Korumi and a team of researchers from JFK Johnson will present a poster titled "A Rare Case of Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy after Brain Trauma" on Saturday, November 9th. This case study explores the complex interplay between brain trauma and heart health, showcasing the institute's commitment to advancing understanding and treatment of these conditions.

Sphenopalatine Ganglion Block for Central Pain

Dr. Abbott-Korumi will also present a poster titled "Sphenopalatine Ganglion Block for Central Pain after Thalmic Ischemic Stroke" online from November 6th to 10th. This research investigates a novel treatment approach for chronic pain following stroke, demonstrating JFK Johnson's dedication to exploring innovative pain management strategies.

Dr. Cuccurullo serves as Co-Director of the Chair Program Summit and will participate in the AAPM&R Graduate Medical Education Academic Leaders Lunch. Dr. Fleming is a member of the Exercise As a Medicine Member Community Meeting and the Board of Governors Closing Meeting. Additionally, she co-chairs the Academy's PM&R BOLD Steering Committee and the Rehabilitation Care Continuum (RCC) practice area. Dr. Bagay serves as Community Session Director for both the Cancer Rehabilitation Medicine Business Meeting and the Cancer Rehabilitation Medicine Meet-up, and will also participate in the AAPM&R GME Academic Leaders Lunch.