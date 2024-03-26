Newswise — Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute is proud to announce the launch of a unique music therapy program for patients in its Extended Recovery Unit (ERU).

The ERU is a specialized sub-acute inpatient treatment unit designed for patients with brain injuries who have improved enough to move beyond the inpatient brain trauma treatment during the first phase of recovery and rehabilitation following medical stabilization, but still need more rehabilitative services before being discharged back to the community. This program, in partnership with MedRhythms, a leading neurorehabilitation company, will provide patients with access to Neurologic Music Therapy (NMT)®, using music and evidenced-based interventions to improve areas of movement, language, and cognition.

This program will be led by a neurologic music therapist from MedRhythms, who will provide individualized therapy sessions to patients three days per week.

"We are excited to bring this innovative therapy to our patients," said Sara Cuccurullo, MD, chair, vice president and medical director at JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute. "Music therapy has been shown to have numerous benefits for individuals with neurological conditions, including improved communication, motor skills, and mood."

MedRhythms is a leading provider of NMT in neurorehabilitation. Their NMT Therapists work closely with the other brain injury specialized therapists and medical team and provide individual and group sessions, collaborating and drawing on the expertise of all clinicians to deliver the highest quality of care.

"We are honored to partner with JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute to provide this life-changing therapy to their patients," said Caitlin Hebb, Clinical Operations Manager at MedRhythms. "Neurologic music therapy has the power to restore function and improve the quality of life for individuals with brain injuries and diseases."

The music therapy program at JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute will begin on April 1, 2024. Patients in the ERU will be eligible to participate in the program, which will include individual therapy sessions and group music therapy activities.

For more information about the music therapy program at JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, please contact Kate Bernard, LSW, CCM, CBIS at 973-477-7996 or [email protected]