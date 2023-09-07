Newswise — Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center announced today the availability of aquablation therapy for men with symptoms of enlarged prostate, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). JFK University Medical Center is one of the first hospitals in New Jersey behind Hackensack University Medical Center to offer this advanced non-surgical treatment option that uses the power of high velocity water, delivered with an image-guided robotic arm, controlled by a surgeon, to safely and effectively treat patients suffering from lower urinary symptoms due to BPH.

“Aquablation therapy is precise, predictable and consistent and involves removing prostate tissue that is causing the particular urinary symptoms,” said Michael S. Lasser, MD, FACS, chair of Robotic Surgery at JFK University Medical Center. “No incision is made during the procedure but rather the prostate is reached through the urethra, using a heat-free waterjet controlled by robotic technology to remove prostate tissue. The procedure can be done on men who have prostates of varying size.”

Benign prostatic hyperplasia is a condition in men in which the prostate gland is enlarged and not cancerous. Symptoms of BPH include urinary urgency and frequency, slower stream, waking up frequently at night to urinate, and the sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder.

“Aquablation is the only procedure that combines a camera, called a cystoscope, with ultrasound imaging, giving the surgeon the ability to see the entire prostate in real time,” added Dr. Lasser.

Zein K. Nakhoda, MD, urologist at JFK University Medical Center who has extensive experience in BPH surgical procedures said that Aquablation is a safe procedure done in a hospital under anesthesia and typically takes one hour and involves an overnight stay.”

“Aquablation is safe and effective based on several years of research,” said Dr. Nakhoda. “In clinical studies, men who had aquablation therapy had a very low rate of irreversible complications such as urinary incontinence, ejaculatory dysfunction, and erectile dysfunction, which can occur at higher rates with other surgical treatments for BPH.”

“At JFK we are focused on the needs and preferences of the people we serve,” said Amie Thornton, president, chief hospital executive, JFK University Medical Center. “We understand that men with BPH have different treatment options but they want to get their lives back to normal with no compromises to their lifestyle. Aquablation is an advanced treatment that can greatly help men with BPH who want to get better and move on with their lives.”

For more information about aquablation for BPH or other urological conditions, please click here to register for our webinar on November 2 from 1:00p.m.-2:00p.m. which will be led by Dr. Nakhoda.