Newswise — EDISON, NJ, April 18, 2022–JFK University Medical Center now offers CT scans of the head for critically ill patients directly in the patient’s room with NeuroLogica’s next generation multi-slice, small bore, mobile OmniTom® Elite, that delivers high-quality point-of-care CT imaging.

“At Hackensack Meridian Health innovation is in our DNA and it is technology like this which helps us continue to revolutionize both the quality of the care itself and the way care is delivered to the patient,” said Robert C. Garrett, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health at a ribbon-cutting event today to officially dedicate the new technology.

“As a destination for advanced neurosurgery and neurocritical care, this new technology ensures that JFK University Medical Center remains at the leading edge of using advanced neuro-imaging technology to diagnose and treat the most neurologically complex patients,” said Amie Thornton, chief hospital executive. “We are proud that JFKUMC is able to provide our outstanding providers and clinicians with the most powerful tools to deliver the safest, most efficient and most advanced care to our patients.”

NeuroLogica’s OmniTom Elite features:

Improved omni-wheel design for durability through transport as well as 360-degree mobility

An integrated drive system with drive camera and audio/visual sensors for safe movement through the facility

SmartAlign auto-alignment feature streamlines scanner-to-patient bed alignment which is instrumental in restricted spaces

Integrated shielding to increase durability and protect staff

An ergonomic design with wireless tablet control designed for ease of use.

“By bringing the technology to the point-of-care, we eliminate the need to transport patients to the Imaging department for their CT scans, thus significantly improving patient safety and time to diagnosis,” said Srikanth Jaikumar, vice president, Ambulatory Services & Program Development, JFK University Medical Center. “This portable imaging technology will also be used in the operating room for certain complex Neurosurgical cases. We continue to find new ways to enhance the imaging experience at JFK University Medical Center.”

