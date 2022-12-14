Newswise — Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center is proud to announce that it now offers the most advanced robotic bronchoscopy technology to address a challenging aspect of lung biopsy by enabling physicians to better visualize and maneuver deep within the lungs to obtain lung tissue samples. JFK University Medical Center is the first hospital in central New Jersey to have this technology.

“Our new Ion Bronchoscopy system is a robotic-assisted minimally invasive biopsy platform. It features an ultra-thin, ultra-maneuverable catheter that allows navigation far into the lung, reaching smaller airways, said Faiz Y. Bhora, MD, FACS, chair of surgery, and chief of thoracic surgery, central region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “This platform’s unprecedented stability enables the precision needed for biopsy compared to manual techniques and the ability to diagnose lung cancer at the earliest stage when it is most treatable.

“The Ion bronchoscopy system allows for greater precision, more reach, more stability and earlier diagnosis to help our team of thoracic surgeons, pulmonologists and oncologists make the best diagnostic and treatment plans,” said Amie Thornton, president, chief hospital executive. “We are very pleased to offer this new technology to patients with lung nodules who deserve the absolute best care available today.”

Using the Ion system, the physician manages a controller to move the bronchoscope with precision. While the physician controls the robotic system, a three-dimensional map of the patient’s lung is shown on a computer screen. This allows the physician to see exactly where the bronchoscope is in the person’s lung allowing biopsy of very small nodules, and guides the physician to get to the nodule, much like GPS in a car.

In addition, this new technology will be part of The Advanced Lung and Airway Center at JFK University Medical Center. This program screens, diagnoses and treats patients with both cancerous and non-cancerous disorders that affect breathing. The multidisciplinary team includes world renowned thoracic surgeons who specialize in advanced robotic surgery for lung cancer, esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors, and other surgical conditions within the chest and trachea. In addition, our thoracic surgeons collaborate with interventional pulmonologists and ENT surgeons to provide specialized care for the most complex airway diseases.