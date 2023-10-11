Newswise — Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center is proud to announce that Iman Andalib, MD, a highly trained and experienced gastroenterologist and distinguished academic, has joined JFK University Medical Center as an advanced gastroenterology specialist. A board-certified, fellowship-trained physician, Dr. Andalib uses the latest technologies and treatment options to perform both complex and minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures.

“We are fortunate Dr. Andalib has joined our team at JFK University Medical Center,” said Amie Thornton, president, chief hospital executive. “He has a stellar academic and clinical background and reputation, and his expertise in treating complex gastrointestinal conditions with the most advanced technologies will greatly serve patients who come to us for the best treatment possible.”

Dr. Andalib has advanced training and experience in gastroenterology, the study of the digestive system. He diagnoses and treats disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, including the esophagus, stomach, small and large intestines, rectum and anus. He also treats diseases of the pancreas, liver, bile ducts and gallbladder. Some examples are swallowing disorders and Barrett’s Esophagus, colon polyps and colorectal cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, and other common digestive problems.

He has extensive experience using endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), therapeutic endoscopic ultrasound (T-EUS) as well as other minimally invasive endoscopic procedures such as esophageal and gastric peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM), and endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD).

Prior to joining JFK University Medical Center, Dr. Andalib served as the director of surgical endoscopy/director of endoscopy at Mount Sinai South Nassau, and assistant professor of medicine in the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Department at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. He completed Advanced Gastroenterology and Advanced Endoscopy Fellowships at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital; a Clinical Fellowship in Gastroenterology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center; a Residency in Internal Medicine at Georgetown University/Washington Hospital Center. He is a graduate of the Ross University School of Medicine and his Board Certifications are in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine.

“It’s an honor for me to start the next chapter of my medical career at JFK University Medical Center,” commented Dr. Andalib. “I look forward to being part of the team and offering my knowledge and skills to patients in New Jersey who seek care for their GI health.”

Dr. Andalib has been an invited speaker and moderator at many gastrointestinal and endoscopy conferences, both in the US and internationally. He is also a distinguished academic, having been published in more than 30 books, articles and abstracts, concerning many topics in gastroenterology and GI conditions. He is an active member of the New York Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy as well as the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

His new office is located in Perth Amboy, NJ and performs surgery at JFK University Medical Center. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Andalib please call 732-324-3308.

