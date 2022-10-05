Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH), New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, has officially opened its first Long Term Acute Care Hospital (LTACH). A brand-new, state-of-the-art hospital offering 30 private rooms.

“We are excited to open our 18th hospital in the Hackensack Meridian Health network. This new LTACH will provide numerous benefits to our patients, their families and our community, which will lead to optimizing patient outcomes,” said Robert Garrett, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health.

The Hackensack Meridian LTACH will offer a variety of programs to accommodate patients that need a longer stay in an acute care hospital.

Highlights of the Hackensack Meridian LTACH will include:

State of the art pulmonary program with ventilator weaning

Advanced cardiac program which will include congestive heart failure management and education

Dialysis management

Sepsis treatment including long term antibiotic therapy

Extensive wound care program, with treatment of non-healing surgical wounds and pressure ulcers

“The Hackensack Meridian LTACH is dedicated to supporting patients who need specialized services and care,” said Michael Burns, president, chief hospital executive, LTACH. “We look forward to providing exceptional care to each patient who comes to our hospital.”

Hackensack Meridian LTACH is located in Raritan Bay Medical Center, which includes a specialized dedicated floor, daily physician visits, 24/7 emergency physician coverage, an interdisciplinary care team that includes physician specialists, certified registered nurses and technicians, certified respiratory therapists, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists, including PT/OT/speech. In addition to all other hospital services.

“The Hackensack Meridian LTACH is part of HMH’s $35 million investment into Raritan Bay Medical Center that will help meet the future needs of our community,” said Todd Way, president, central region, Hackensack Meridian Health.

Hackensack Meridian Long Term Acute Care Hospital, is located at Raritan Bay Medical Center, 530 New Brunswick Ave, 4 Green - LTACH, Perth Amboy, NJ. For more information, please call: 848-309-1436