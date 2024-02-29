Newswise — MONTCLAIR and WESTWOOD, N.J. (Feb. 29, 2024) – Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center today announced Todd Huffman, who serves as chief financial officer (CFO) for both facilities, has been recognized as CFO of the Year by Ardent Health Services.

Presented annually, the award recognizes an outstanding CFO who has exhibited a commitment to accuracy and the highest ethical standards while helping the organization meet financial benchmarks that support continued investment in patient care and services.

“Todd’s leadership and dedication to helping sustain high quality, equitable healthcare in our region is an essential part of our facilities’ success in caring for others,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. “The growth and financial strength of Mountainside and Pascack Valley are a testament to his expertise and servant leadership.”

Huffman was chosen from among other eligible leaders within Ardent, which includes 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care across six states. Ardent Health Services operates Mountainside Medical Center and Pascack Valley Medical Center in partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health.

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service acute-care community hospital dedicated to upholding the esteemed standard of care synonymous with Hackensack Meridian Health. The hospital’s cutting-edge facility boasts a range of advanced medical services, including a renovated Emergency Department, a state-of-the-art maternity center, a specialized women’s imaging center, comprehensive cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs, leading centers for joint replacement and bariatric care, and a dedicated intensive/critical care unit. Patient well-being and comfort are prioritized above all else, ensuring you receive the personalized care and attention you deserve. Discover the quality care you've been seeking at Pascack Valley Medical Center. To learn more, please visit us at PascackMedicalCenter.com.