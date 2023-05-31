Newswise — MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (May 31, 2023) – Todd Huffman has been appointed as the chief financial officer for Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, bringing with him over 10 years of valuable experience in healthcare finance. Huffman's journey in the healthcare industry began at Portneuf Medical Center, where he initially served as the director of medical practice finance. Through his dedication and expertise, he quickly advanced to the position of controller and eventually assumed the role of assistant chief financial officer.

Huffman most recently held the position of chief financial officer for Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center, where his outstanding contributions laid a solid foundation for the organization's growth in the Pascack Valley and Northern Valley region. Under his capable leadership, the hospital was honored with the prestigious 2022 MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle by the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Continuing his journey as a financial leader, Huffman will now serve as the CFO for Ardent Health Service's New Jersey market. This expanded role will enable him to provide financial guidance and expertise across the network of hospitals and medical group practices.

Tim O'Brien, chief executive officer of Mountainside Medical Center, expressed his enthusiasm for Huffman's appointment, highlighting his extensive financial acumen and the value he will bring to the organization. “Todd’s appointment signifies the hospital's commitment to strong financial leadership and its dedication to providing exceptional healthcare services to the community.”

Huffman's educational background includes completing his undergraduate studies at Idaho State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. He furthered his education by obtaining a Master of Taxation from the University of Denver, enhancing his expertise in financial management and taxation.

About Mountainside Medical Centers

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

###