Newswise — MONTCLAIR, N.J. (Nov. 15, 2022) – Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been approved to use Pluvicto™, an FDA-approved, targeted radioligand therapy for treatment of metastatic prostate-specific membrane antigen positive castration-resistant prostate cancer (PSMA+ mCRPC). Pluvicto™ is the first, and only targeted radioligand therapy for patients with PSMA+ mCRPC. The approval makes Mountainside Medical Center the first in the state to offer treatment using Pluvicto™.

“Pluvicto™ emits radioactive agents that target PSMA+ cancer cells in the body,” explains Brett Lewis, M.D., Ph.D., medical director of radiation oncology at Mountainside Medical Center. “This precision limits damage to other cells and improve outcomes for patients. This innovation is life-changing for our patients and their loved ones.”

Studies show that patients treated with PluvictoTM, after treatment with androgen receptor (AR) pathway inhibition and taxane-based chemotherapy, had a 38% reduction in risk of death compared to AR pathway inhibition and chemotherapy alone. According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men, with an estimated 268,490 new cases and 34,500 deaths projected for 2022.

“Collaboration between medical staff and hospital leadership is critical to the growth of our oncology program,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO at Mountainside Medical Center. “Bringing the latest, targeted cancer therapies to our hospital means that our local community has access to the advanced care options they need, closer to home.”

In July of this year, Mountainside Medical Center was among one of the first hospitals in Northern New Jersey to offer prostate cancer targeted Positron Emission Tomography (PET Imaging) with Illucix®, a Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) imaging agent. “In conjunction, these products significantly improve survival for patients who have already been treated with other anticancer treatments,” said James Orsini, M.D., hematology oncologist at Mountainside Medical Center.

The Cancer Program at Mountainside Medical Center offers a full range of oncological and ancillary service including imaging and diagnostics, a collaborative case review, infusion services, radiation oncology, genetic counseling, palliative support, rehabilitation services and nutrition services. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center’s Cancer Program please visit https://mountainsidehosp.com/services/cancer-program.

About Mountainside Medical Center Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

