Newswise — MONTCLAIR, N.J. (September 24, 2024) – Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center’s Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory is proud to announce the integration of the Cathworks FFRangio® System, a cutting-edge non-invasive tool that enhances decision-making during coronary interventions. This advanced technology reaffirms the lab's commitment to providing world-class care to patients with coronary artery disease.

"The introduction of Cathworks at Mountainside Medical Center underscores our dedication to adopting the most advanced technologies available to enhance patient care," said Tim O'Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. "We are thrilled to offer our patients a less invasive and more accurate approach to coronary artery disease diagnosis and treatment. This innovation is a game changer for our community."

"Cathworks represents a significant leap forward in how we approach coronary interventions," said Dr. Ankitkumar Patel, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Director. "The ability to assess fractional flow reserve (FFR) non-invasively in real-time allows us to make better-informed decisions that directly impact patient outcomes. It's an exciting development for our lab and for the future of cardiology."

"As an interventional cardiologist, my priority is always to ensure the best possible outcomes for my patients," said Dr. Sarina Sachdev. "With Cathworks, we can provide a more accurate diagnosis and tailor our treatments with greater precision, all while reducing the need for invasive procedures. This is a major advancement in the field, and I'm excited to see the positive impact it will have on our patients."

The integration of Cathworks technology at Mountainside Medical Center's Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory marks a new era in coronary care. By leveraging this innovative system, the lab is poised to continue leading the way in delivering top-tier cardiac care to the community.

About Mountainside Medical Center

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke, and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidemedicalcenter.com .

